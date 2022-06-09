Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Chilling video shows NYC hit-and-run driver strike 12-year-old girl, send her flying

NYC child hospitalized with bumps and bruises after driver strikes her before fleeing, police say

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Horrifying video shows NYC hit-and-run driver strike girl, 12, before fleeing Video

Horrifying video shows NYC hit-and-run driver strike girl, 12, before fleeing

A 12-year-old New York City girl is stable after a dark-colored sedan struck her, and sent her flying, before fleeing from the scene, police said. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are looking for a driver seen in chilling video striking a 12-year-old girl – and sending her flying – before pausing momentarily and then fleeing from the scene, authorities said. 

The 12-year-old girl was not seriously injured as a result of the Sunday afternoon crash, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. The child was crossing a Queens street around 4:25 p.m. when she was struck by the BMW sedan, police said. 

NEW YORK CITY TEEN STRUCK BY STRAY BULLET WHILE IN HER FAMILY'S DINING ROOM

The NYPD released video late Wednesday showing the girl entering the roadway as the dark-colored vehicle’s front hood crashes into her and sends her over the vehicle and airborne. The driver appears to stop momentarily before continuing down the street. 

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for cuts and bruises throughout her body, but was not seriously injured, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have not yet provided any description for the driver of the vehicle. Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to call 800-577-TIPS.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 