3rd Florida child dies of injuries months after hit-and-run driver mowed down group on Broward County sidewalk

A third child struck in a Florida hit-and-run days after Christmas has succumbed to her injuries, months after police allege an erratic driver swerved into a group of kids on a residential sidewalk.

Laziyah Stukes, a 10-year-old girl known by family as "Minnie," was walking with the group when a man driving a 2009 Honda Accord allegedly swerved away from a Broward County Transit bus, skipped the curb and plowed into six children.

Medics rushed Stukes to the Broward Health Medical Center moments later in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries Monday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors, just north of Fort Lauderdale, at around 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 27, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Sean Charles Greer, now 28, the following day. He lived less than a mile away from the hit-and-run.

Two other children, 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Kylie Jones, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three more children, ages 2, 9 and 10, were injured. Two of them are siblings of Andrea who were visiting their father the day of the incident.

Greer was allegedly speeding south down Powerline Road when the bus driver tried to merge back into the right lane after dropping off a passenger near the 2500 block, according to authorities. The suspect allegedly sped up, passed the vehicle on the left, "almost striking the front driver’s side," before cutting hard to the right in front and careening off the road.

The charges against Greer include: two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

He was on probation for a burglary at the time of the hit-and-run, according to authorities. His driver's license had been suspended since 2016.

Police say he previously confessed to his involvement in the crash and then had a bizarre outburst in court on Dec. 29.

He now faces a third charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

He is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

Stukes' family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses.