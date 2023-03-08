Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals
Published

911 call details shooting that left juvenile injured near Bengals RB Joe Mixon's home

No one was taken into police custody

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 911 call from Bengals running back Joe Mixon's home has been released after police received reports of shots fired late Monday night.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies. Crime scene tape was seen around Mixon's home and an evidence marked was placed in the yard, FOX 19 reported.

A neighbor told FOX 19 that shots were fired from the home at a group of teens who were playing with NERF guns outside a nearby home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

In the 911 call a man could be heard saying that "kids" were playing near the house. He also accused them of using cars to block off parts of the street.

The caller told the dispatcher that he was watching the events from "inside his athlete's home." TMZ Sports identified Mixon's trainer, Sean Pena as the caller.

CALVIN RIDLEY WRITES HEARTFELT LETTER AFTER NFL REINSTATEMENT: 'I MADE THE WORST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE'

"One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon," the caller said.

"But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon."

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The man told the operator that he heard five gunshots before multiple cars drove away.

"They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys… and everything… One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete’s house and the other neighbor’s house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’" the called reported according to FOX 19.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

According to police, one of the injured teens suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Authorities have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.

Mixon has not commented on the situation, but his sister has denied that he was involved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just over a month ago, Mixon faced a misdemeanor charge of menacing over allegations he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati, stemming from an alleged incident in January. Those charges were later dismissed in early February.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.