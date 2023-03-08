911 call details shooting that left juvenile injured near Bengals RB Joe Mixon's home

The 911 call from Bengals running back Joe Mixon's home has been released after police received reports of shots fired late Monday night.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies. Crime scene tape was seen around Mixon's home and an evidence marked was placed in the yard, FOX 19 reported.

A neighbor told FOX 19 that shots were fired from the home at a group of teens who were playing with NERF guns outside a nearby home.

In the 911 call a man could be heard saying that "kids" were playing near the house. He also accused them of using cars to block off parts of the street.

The caller told the dispatcher that he was watching the events from "inside his athlete's home." TMZ Sports identified Mixon's trainer, Sean Pena as the caller.

"One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon," the caller said.

"But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon."

The man told the operator that he heard five gunshots before multiple cars drove away.

"They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys… and everything… One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete’s house and the other neighbor’s house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’" the called reported according to FOX 19.

According to police, one of the injured teens suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Authorities have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.

Mixon has not commented on the situation, but his sister has denied that he was involved.

Just over a month ago, Mixon faced a misdemeanor charge of menacing over allegations he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati, stemming from an alleged incident in January. Those charges were later dismissed in early February.