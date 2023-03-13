Former Alabama police officer indicted for reckless murder of pedestrian

A former Tuscumbia police officer was indicted on a charge of reckless murder in connection with the roadside death of a pedestrian last October.

The indictment returned this week accuses James Keith "Jay" Steward, 34, of killing Terry Wayne Hinton when he hit him with his car, according to court records.

Steward was driving a police vehicle at the time of the accident, WHNT -TV reported. The indictment accuses Steward of being under the influence of a controlled substance "and/or speeding and/or driving on the wrong side of the road."

Defense lawyer Tony Hughes said Steward turned himself into the Colbert County Sheriff's Department on Friday morning. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Hughes said it is his understanding that Steward, at least for now, is being held with no bond under the new "Aniah’s Law" which listed offenses for which there is no guarantee of pre-trial bail.

"We will have a hearing on this Monday. At this time our team is continuing our investigation into this matter," Hughes wrote in an email.

The case is being prosecuted by the Alabama attorney general’s office.