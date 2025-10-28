911 calls reveal chaos as teen allegedly mows down two girls on e-bike, charged with double murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Officials in New Jersey released 911 call audio from a deadly hit-and-run where two teenage girls were allegedly mowed down by a 17-year-old.

Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis were killed Monday, Sept. 29, while they were riding an electric bike when a 17-year-old male allegedly hit them both with his car at around 5:26 p.m. in Cranford, New Jersey, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said. The two girls, who were also 17, were pronounced dead a short time later. Fox News Digital isn't naming the suspect as he hasn't yet been charged as an adult.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2021 black Jeep Compass at the time of the hit-and-run. The suspect was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as a number of traffic violations.

Fox News Digital obtained 911 call audio and police reports through a FOIA request, which show the suspect was released to his father following the alleged murders. Records also show the suspect's father contacted law enforcement at one point following the hit-and-run.

One person who called 911 said the suspect's black SUV "flew down the road and hit people" and reported one of the victims was unresponsive.

The same person said there was "someone underneath a car," adding, "this is really bad."

"Nobody's conscious," said another caller. "Everyone's stunned, not moving."

"There's a girl on the road and there's a car! Oh my god, please hurry!" said another person.

A separate caller was also asked about the victim who was under the car and said it's "not looking good."

One of the callers told the 911 operator that the suspect "took off" after the incident, headed toward the downtown area.

"It was flying, it was black. That's all I know," the caller could be heard saying.

"The car looks like it's about to catch fire," another 911 caller said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Union County Prosecutor's Office Public Information Officer Lauren Farinas said that the suspect was detained after the incident for questioning, but released.

"Shortly after the incident on Monday, Sept. 29, the suspect was detained and questioned by law enforcement officers. The suspect was subsequently released pending further investigation. Officers then arrested the suspect on Wednesday morning, Oct. 1, after complaints were approved for two counts of first-degree murder," Farinas wrote.

The 17-year-old is currently in custody, she said.

Niotis' mother, Foulla Niotis, told Fox News in a previous interview that the suspect "planned" the attack and thought he was "untouchable" because he had relatives working in law enforcement.

She said that local police didn't take action when they reported the suspect to law enforcement after he was allegedly stalking her daughter.

"They should have done a lot. They didn't do anything," Niotis said of local law enforcement. "They didn't do anything to help my baby."

"I want justice for Maria and Isabella. That's what I want," she added.

