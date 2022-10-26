Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

8 arrested in murder of autistic Pennsylvania teen

The 19-year-old man with autism was taken from his PA home and later found stabbed to death, authorities say

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities say eight people have been arrested in the case of a 19-year-old man taken from his western Pennsylvania home last week and later found stabbed to death in a rural area.

State police and prosecutors in Indiana County said seven adults ranging in age from 18 to 21 were taken into custody on charges of kidnapping to facilitate a felony and/or conspiracy in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa. A 14-year-old girl was also arrested.

"Criminal homicide charges will be filed pending further investigation," Trooper Cliff Greenfield told reporters Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA JUSTICES TO DETERMINE IF MAIL-IN BALLOT ENVELOPES NEED DATES

Greenfield said Garreffa was staying with a relative in Buffington Township and was taken away from there in a minivan Thursday. He said the victim was autistic and departed without his cellphone and medication, both of which "he never would have left behind."

Seven adults and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested in connection with the death of a Pennsylvania teen.

Seven adults and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested in connection with the death of a Pennsylvania teen.

His body was found two days later in Brush Valley Township with stab wounds in the upper body, neck and head.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. and Greenfield declined to discuss a possible motive for the crime.