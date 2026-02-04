Lyft driver accused of brutal backseat attack, threatening to kill passenger during ride

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida rideshare driver is behind bars after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a passenger inside his car.

The incident unfolded on Oct. 8, 2025, when Lyft driver Joaquin Mena Vazquez, 27, allegedly picked up a woman in his car and pulled into a grassy area to park, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a press release .

Mena Vazquez then climbed into the backseat and began choking the woman while threatening to kill her, police said.

KIEFER SUTHERLAND ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED, CHOKED UBER DRIVER BEFORE CHASE THROUGH LA STREETS: REPORT

The victim told authorities she was able to convince Mena to stop attacking her, which allowed her to get out of the car.

"This victim simply wanted to get home safely, and instead, she was met with violence and fear for her life. This kind of predatory behavior will not be ignored," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

BIOTECH CEO SUES UBER AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DRIVER ASSAULT CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC

"I commend the victim for coming forward. Her courage may have stopped this suspect from harming someone else. Predators who target innocent people have no place in our community."

Following an investigation into the incident, authorities uncovered two previous complaints of inappropriate conduct filed by other Lyft riders regarding Mena Vazquez – both of which are now being looked into, police said.

"The behavior described is appalling and will not be tolerated," a spokesperson for Lyft sai din a statement to Fox News Digital. "The driver was removed from the Lyft platform and we attempted to contact the rider to offer our support, and remain available. We have been in contact with law enforcement and stand ready to assist their investigation."

UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING YOUNG WOMAN NOW FACES ICE ARREST DETAINER AFTER OVERSTAYING VISA

Mena Vazquez was arrested on Jan. 29 and is charged with battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, according to HCSO.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

HCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.