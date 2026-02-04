Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Fake doctor allegedly leaves Massachusetts woman with permanent scars after botched eyelid surgery

Victim was in 'extreme pain' and tried to leave but Wang allegedly pushed her back onto table and prevented escape

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A woman’s pursuit of cosmetic perfection turned into a living nightmare when she was left with "permanent scarring" from a woman who was allegedly impersonating a doctor.

Dingrui Wang, 34, from Newton, Massachusetts, allegedly performed a double eyelid blepharoplasty procedure on a woman, 22, in Allston, in January 2020, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden's office.

Authorities say that Wang did not hold a Massachusetts physician’s license but represented herself as a licensed physician.

middle aged woman with correction marks preparing for plastic surgery

A middle-aged woman with correction marks preparing for plastic surgery. (iStock)

The DA's office alleges that Wang injected a local anesthetic and non-FDA-approved dermal fillers into the victim’s eyelids during the surgical procedure, causing permanent scarring.

After Wang completed surgery on the first eyelid, the 22-year-old woman was in "extreme pain" and attempted to leave, the DA's office said. Wang, authorities said, pushed her back onto the table and prevented her from leaving.

Wang also misrepresented herself as holding current aesthetician, massage therapist and hair salon licenses on a loan application to the American Lending Center, the DA's office said.

A doctor draws botox with an injection syringe

A Massachusetts woman is charged with unauthorized medical practice after allegedly performing dangerous eyelid surgery without proper license or training. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

She has been charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, one count of kidnapping and two counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense.

She has also been charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and improper use of the title of physician and receiving payment for a surgical procedure based on that misrepresentation, Hayden's office said.

Botox injection in eye area

Botox injection in Regensburg, Germany.  (Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

She was indicted by a Suffolk grand jury on Thursday, Jan. 29 and will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 5.

"Physicians are licensed for very good reasons, primary among them the assurance that patients are going to be treated by someone trained and certified to deliver safe, effective medical procedures. When misrepresentations are made the results can be devastating," Hayden said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Suffolk County's District Attorney's Office for additional comment. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
