Wife of Jill Biden's ex-husband described him as 'a romantic' in 2020 interview

The wife of Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William Stevenson, had described him as a romantic in an interview about five years before he allegedly murdered her in December.

Stevenson, and his second wife, Linda, had spoken to Inside Edition in 2020 when former President Joe Biden was running for office against then-President Donald Trump. The couple gushed about their relationship during the interview.

"She was sitting across the bar with a common friend," Stevenson said. "I said, ‘Is that Linda?’ and he said, ‘Yes.’ And from that day on, we have never been apart."

"Quite a romantic, this guy?" the interviewer asked Linda.

"Yeah, yes," she said, while smiling and holding her husband’s hand.

"He was persistent," the interviewer said.

"Yes, very," Linda responded.

Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Linda, 64, according to the New Castle County Police in Delaware.

Officers were called on Dec. 28 concerning a domestic dispute to a home where they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive, authorities said at the time.

After being pronounced dead, her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Authorities have not provided a cause of death as of Wednesday.

Linda Stevenson’s obituary states that she "passed away unexpectedly." It lists those she is survived by — a list that notably excludes her husband.

At the time the obituary was published, the missing detail caught the public’s attention, with a friend asking Stevenson on Facebook why that was the case.

"Bill, your wife's obituary is in the paper and you are not listed anywhere as her husband or your name is not listed," a woman wrote on Jan. 14, according to People. "Is there a reason for this or a misprint?"

The social media post was no longer visible following his arrest, according to the outlet. It was unclear who deleted the post or when.

Stevenson remains in jail after failing to post $500,000 bail after his arrest and grand jury indictment following a weekslong investigation by detectives.

Stevenson was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975. Jill Biden married then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden in 1977.

Jill Biden declined to comment on the matter through an emailed response from a spokesperson at the former president and first lady’s office, according to The Associated Press.

