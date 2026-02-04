Man gunned down after offering ride to woman seeking warming shelter in Missouri: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri man who offered a ride to a woman who asked for help getting to a warm shelter was gunned down over the weekend, according to reports.

William Palmer was found shot early Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Brittany Rivoire, 36, is accused of fatally shooting Palmer and then stealing his truck after he stopped to offer her a ride, First Alert 4 reported.

Palmer’s fiancé, Riyen Jones, told the news outlet that he was known for picking up people who needed rides.

"I used to tell him all the time not to pick up people off the side of the road anymore. He did it a lot. If he saw someone walking, he was picking them up and taking them as far as he could," Jones said.

Palmer was collecting scrap metal Saturday night when he encountered Rivoire, Jones said.

Palmer's friend was also in his vehicle when he picked up Rivoire, but got out after becoming concerned about her behavior, investigators said.

"As far as we know, she asked him at a gas station to take her to a warming shelter because she was cold," Palmer’s fiancé, Jones said.

"For somebody to take him for granted when all he was doing was helping her and then to do it to basically take his truck is… I can’t wrap my head around it," she added.

Rivoire faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

She remains in jail without bond.