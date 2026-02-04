Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Man gunned down after offering ride to woman seeking warming shelter in Missouri: report

William Palmer was fatally shot by Brittany Rivoire, who then allegedly stole his truck after he stopped to help her get to a warming shelter, police say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri man who offered a ride to a woman who asked for help getting to a warm shelter was gunned down over the weekend, according to reports. 

William Palmer was found shot early Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. 

Brittany Rivoire, 36, is accused of fatally shooting Palmer and then stealing his truck after he stopped to offer her a ride, First Alert 4 reported. 

GEORGIA TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDERING UBER DRIVER IN SUBURBAN CARJACKING, LEAVING HIM TO DIE

William Palmer and two children with blurred faces

William Palmer, a dad, was allegedly murdered by a female hitchhiker in St. Louis, Mo. (Riyen Jones/GoFundMe)

Palmer’s fiancé, Riyen Jones, told the news outlet that he was known for picking up people who needed rides.

"I used to tell him all the time not to pick up people off the side of the road anymore. He did it a lot. If he saw someone walking, he was picking them up and taking them as far as he could," Jones said.

Palmer was collecting scrap metal Saturday night when he encountered Rivoire, Jones said. 

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY TELLS VICTIM 'SORRY ... I NEED TO SEE MY GRANDMOTHER' DURING ARMED CARJACKING

Brittany Rivoire mugshot

Brittany Rivoire, a woman who was arrested for allegedly murdering a man in St. Louis, Mo. (SLMPD)

Palmer's friend was also in his vehicle when he picked up Rivoire, but got out after becoming concerned about her behavior, investigators said. 

"As far as we know, she asked him at a gas station to take her to a warming shelter because she was cold," Palmer’s fiancé, Jones said. 

"For somebody to take him for granted when all he was doing was helping her and then to do it to basically take his truck is… I can’t wrap my head around it," she added. 

William Palmer and his children

William Palmer was murdered by a woman he offered a ride to, Missouri authorities said.  (Riyen Jones/GoFundMe)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivoire faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

She remains in jail without bond.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue