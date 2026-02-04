Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida hospital worker allegedly stole wallet from 94-year-old patient, racked up $500 on credit cards

Bailey Slater turned herself in after hospital officials identified alleged theft

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A Florida hospital worker was arrested after investigators say she stole a 94-year-old patient’s wallet last month and went on a massive spending spree using the victim’s credit cards.

Bailey Slater, 28, a patient care technician at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, stole the elderly patient’s wallet on Jan. 22, then used the victim’s credit cards to rack up more than $500 in charges the same day, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office shared a surveillance photo that they say appears to show a masked-up Slater wheeling a shopping cart overflowing with shopping bags out of a Target store.

Hospital officials identified the alleged theft and contacted law enforcement, working with detectives to help build the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bailey Slater mugshot

Bailey Slater, 28, faces multiple charges, including first-degree petit theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, and two counts of fraudulent use of personal information of an elderly person. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A warrant was issued for Slater’s arrest, and she turned herself in at the Orient Road Jail on Friday.

Bailey Slater wheeling full Target shopping cart

Slater allegedly stole a 94-year-old patient's wallet and used the victim's credit cards to make more than $500 in unauthorized purchases. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Slater faces multiple charges, including first-degree petit theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and two counts of fraudulent use of personal information of an elderly person.

hillsborough county sheriff vehicle

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the alleged theft "shameful." (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, File)

"Taking advantage of some of our most vulnerable community members while entrusted with their care is shameful and reprehensible," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We will make sure justice is served, and we hope anyone considering this kind of behavior understands they will be held accountable."

The investigation remains ongoing.
