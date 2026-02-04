Nine charged in bold gun-running scheme to push heavy firepower across southern border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nine people are facing federal charges after allegedly orchestrating an elaborate multi-state scheme to fraudulently purchase firearms and smuggle the weapons into Mexico.

Seven people from Arizona, a Montana man and a California man allegedly worked as straw purchasers to buy guns for other people between March 2020 and January 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

"This case exposes a scheme to lie, buy, and funnel dangerous firearms into the hands of nefarious actors, including trafficking firearms across our southern border," U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a press release.

"It is particularly alarming when these weapons are intended for use by criminal organizations. This office will continue working in tandem with our law enforcement partners to block the flow of illegal firearms to those who would use them to harm others."

Federal prosecutors allege the defendants intentionally fabricated documents while purchasing firearms to appear as though they were the actual buyer, with the intention of handing over the weapon to another individual.

The nine individuals allegedly conspired to purchase more than 15 firearms, including 10 belt-fed semiautomatic and at least three Barrett .50 caliber rifles, and planned to send the weapons across the border to Mexico.

Law enforcement officials seized six of the firearms on July 26, 2023, with the Government of Mexico seizing another firearm identified as being obtained through the alleged conspiracy on March 24, 2025.

The suspects were subsequently taken into custody on Jan. 27, 2026 and have been identified as Jorge Alain Corona, 28; Alejandro Corona, 32; Jonathan Ventura Bravo, 32; Jesus Roberto Corella Mares, 33; Marvin Agustin Teutle, 29; April Denise Corral Aldecoa, 24; Linda-Ana Grace Camarillo, 22; Jose Ruben Quiroz, 26; and Rosario Agustin Teutle, 27.

Each individual is charged with conspiracy to commit the offense of material false statement during the purchase of a firearm, according to the DOJ.

"Straw purchasers aren’t just lying on a form – they’re often putting firearms directly into the hands of criminals," Shawn Stallo, acting special agent in charge for the Phoenix Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said.

If convicted, each defendant faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.