Illinois man accused of threatening FBI agent after info was stolen from government vehicles, posted online

A man living in Illinois has been accused of threatening an FBI special agent in Minneapolis, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

Jose Alberto Ramirez is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon on charges alleging that he threatened an FBI agent using information received in documents stolen by agitators in the wake of Renee Good’s shooting.

According to an affidavit, agitators stole material, including personal information, from government vehicles in Minneapolis.

"After the employees' personal information and documentation was compromised, several of the documents, including residential addresses, phone numbers, and emails, were posted publicly online on social media," the affidavit states.

The document details profanity-laced text messages sent to an FBI special agent's work phone by a particular phone number.

The affidavit explains that the text messages "were sent in succession and respectively stated the following, '[Victim A's Full Name}, ‘Yahahahahhahaha b**** a** n****, I know where your mom lives bro. And your dad. And your kids buddy.’ ‘Get home safe and fast.’"

The affidavit also indicated that a voicemail left by the same phone number declared, "What up [Victim A's First Name]? You b**** a** n****. Your day will come n****. B**** a** n****."

The document noted an incident report from authorities with the Village of Schaumberg Police Department that described a 2024 complaint by a manager at the Woodfield Mall in Illinois.

Court documents alleged that a manager reported an employee named Jose Ramirez to police and provided the same number associated with the threatening texts and voicemail sent to the FBI agent. The report noted that Ramirez was terminated for threatening to shoot another employee and indicated that Ramirez was sending threatening messages that he would be returning to the workplace despite being fired, the affidavit says.

Ramirez's criminal history includes "several felonies and misdemeanors in Illinois including: Misdemeanor Domestic Battery/Physical Contact (2017), Felony Burglary (2017), Felony Mob Action (2020), Felony Burglary (2023)," the affidavit adds.

