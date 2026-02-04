Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Final Maine plane crash victim identified as copilot

Jorden Reidel of Conroe, Texas served as copilot on Bombardier Challenger 600 jet bound for Paris

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Emergency vehicles surround Maine plane crash site, 6 dead Video

Emergency vehicles surround Maine plane crash site, 6 dead

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a private aircraft crashed on takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday, killing all six aboard. (Credit: WABI)

A Texas father has been identified as the copilot and final victim killed in a fiery plane crash in Maine last week.

Jorden Reidel, 33, was among the six people killed when the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet, which was bound for Paris, France, flipped and caught fire on the runway during takeoff at about 7:45 p.m. on January 25.

Reidel, of Conroe, Texas, began his aviation career during high school, earning his private pilot license when he graduated in 2010 at the age of 17, according to his obituary.

"With his passion and strong work ethics, Jorden always strived toward advancing his training and received his helicopter rotorcraft rating in 2023. With his airline and helicopter licenses thus achieving his dream to be able to fly the open skies," his obituary read.

FOURTH MAINE PLANE CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS HAWAIIAN CHEF

Jorden Reidel pictured in his pilot uniform inside a plane cockpit

Jorden Reidel, 33, was a married father of a young daughter. (FACEBOOK/ Jorden Reidel)

Reidel married his wife, Jennifer, in April 2022, and they welcomed their daughter, Kelsey, in 2024. He is survived by his wife, young daughter, mother, father, two sisters, grandmother, in-laws, and "many other relatives and friends."

investigators stand before plane wreckage on a snow-covered runway

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigate a plane crash at Bangor International Airport Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 in Bangor, Maine. (Linda Coan O'Kresik/The Bangor Daily News via AP)

Police on Tuesday confirmed the deaths Reidel, his captain Jacob Hosmer, 47, of Pearland, Texas, and sommelier Shelby Kuyawa, 34, of Hawaii.

3 way split image of Jacob Hosmer, Shawna Collins and Tara Arnold

Jacob Hosmer, Shawna Collins and Tara Arnold were three victims identified in a plane crash in Maine. (Jacob Hosmer/Facebook; Shawna Collins/Instagram; Kurt Arnold/Facebook)

The victims identified earlier by family or others are Tara Arnold, 46, a Houston lawyer-turned-entrepreneur and philanthropist, event planner Shawna Collins, 53, of Houston, and chef Nick Mastrascusa, 43, of Hawaii.

Nick Mastrascusa holds a glass of wine while posing for a photo

This photo provided by Natalia Mastrascusa shows Nick Mastrascusa posing for a photo in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, 2023. (Natalia Mastrascusa via AP)

JOEL OSTEEN'S LAKEWOOD CHURCH REMEMBERS STAFF MEMBER KILLED IN MAINE PLANE CRASH: 'BEAUTIFUL SPIRIT'

Arnold’s husband, Kurt, had co-founded Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury firm where she had worked.

The Arnolds had recently started the concierge service Beyond for travelers who could have their every need met at properties in Turks & Caicos and Telluride, Colorado, for as much as $15,000 to $30,000 a night.

They were flying from Houston to France’s Champagne region to scope out the next travel destination for high-net-worth clients, stopping in Bangor to refuel, when the small jet crashed as a snowstorm moved and burst into flames.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Experts say the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to examine the approaching storm and whether ice buildup on the wings prevented the aircraft from becoming airborne, a problem that has occurred at least twice before with the same model. Investigators, however, will review all possible factors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
