Final Maine plane crash victim identified as copilot

A Texas father has been identified as the copilot and final victim killed in a fiery plane crash in Maine last week.

Jorden Reidel, 33, was among the six people killed when the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet, which was bound for Paris, France, flipped and caught fire on the runway during takeoff at about 7:45 p.m. on January 25.

Reidel, of Conroe, Texas, began his aviation career during high school, earning his private pilot license when he graduated in 2010 at the age of 17, according to his obituary.

"With his passion and strong work ethics, Jorden always strived toward advancing his training and received his helicopter rotorcraft rating in 2023. With his airline and helicopter licenses thus achieving his dream to be able to fly the open skies," his obituary read.

Reidel married his wife, Jennifer, in April 2022, and they welcomed their daughter, Kelsey, in 2024. He is survived by his wife, young daughter, mother, father, two sisters, grandmother, in-laws, and "many other relatives and friends."

Police on Tuesday confirmed the deaths Reidel, his captain Jacob Hosmer, 47, of Pearland, Texas, and sommelier Shelby Kuyawa, 34, of Hawaii.

The victims identified earlier by family or others are Tara Arnold, 46, a Houston lawyer-turned-entrepreneur and philanthropist, event planner Shawna Collins, 53, of Houston, and chef Nick Mastrascusa, 43, of Hawaii.

Arnold’s husband, Kurt, had co-founded Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury firm where she had worked.

The Arnolds had recently started the concierge service Beyond for travelers who could have their every need met at properties in Turks & Caicos and Telluride, Colorado, for as much as $15,000 to $30,000 a night.

They were flying from Houston to France’s Champagne region to scope out the next travel destination for high-net-worth clients, stopping in Bangor to refuel, when the small jet crashed as a snowstorm moved and burst into flames.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Experts say the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to examine the approaching storm and whether ice buildup on the wings prevented the aircraft from becoming airborne, a problem that has occurred at least twice before with the same model. Investigators, however, will review all possible factors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.