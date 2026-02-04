Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Illegal immigrant allegedly rams ICE vehicle, bites agents after failed gun purchase in Pittsburgh

Darwin Alexander Davila-Perez faces up to 20 years in prison after allegedly attacking ICE agents who tried to pull him over

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
A Nicaraguan man living illegally in Pittsburgh faces up to 20 years in prison after allegedly launching a violent attack on federal agents – ramming a law enforcement vehicle, trying to grab an officer’s gun, and biting an agent – following a failed attempt to buy a firearm.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted 33-year-old Darwin Alexander Davila-Perez on Wednesday on a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

The investigation began when the Department of Homeland Security learned that Davila-Perez had tried to buy a gun from a local dealer. During that transaction, he allegedly claimed to be a U.S. citizen.

The sale was blocked after the dealer discovered he was a Nicaraguan national with no legal status in the U.S. Federal law prohibits those in the country illegally from possessing or purchasing firearms.

ICE agents walking together.

A Nicaraguan man in Pittsburgh faces 20 years after allegedly biting an ICE agent and ramming a police car following a failed illegal gun purchase attempt. (Christopher Dilts/Getty Images)

On Dec. 17, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempted to pull Davila-Perez over to take him into custody for immigration violations. When agents activated their emergency lights, Davila-Perez didn’t pull over – he fought back, according to authorities.

According to the indictment, Davila-Perez slammed his car into reverse, hitting an occupied law enforcement vehicle before jumping out to run.

ICE agents in garage.

Darwin Alexander Davila-Perez is facing up to 20 years in prison after allegedly launching a violent attack on federal agents, following a failed attempt to buy a gun. (Getty Images)

During the ensuing struggle, he allegedly elbowed one officer in the face, tried to pull an agent’s service weapon from its holster, bit an officer’s arm and struck an agent in the forehead with a pair of handcuffs.

The whole time, officers shouted commands in both English and Spanish for Davila-Perez to stop and show his hands. However, authorities say he ignored those orders until he was eventually subdued.

Pittsburgh Covered In Snow

Darwin Alexander Davila-Perez tried to buy a gun in Pittsburgh, but the dealer found out he was in the U.S. illegally, acording to authorities. (Getty Images)

The struggle left several agents with bite wounds, scrapes and bruises that required medical treatment.

If convicted, Davila-Perez faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

He remains in custody pending the resolution of the case.

