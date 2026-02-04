Louisiana school's teacher of the year accused of inappropriate conduct with former student

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Louisiana school "Teacher of the Year" who had been accused of inappropriate behavior with a former student has been arrested again on an additional charge.

Christie Oster, the 38-year-old Broussard Middle School Teacher of the Year, was previously arrested by the Lafayette Police Department on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles. Her bond was set for $50,000 on those counts. She was arrested again this week on a new charge of indecent behavior with juveniles, KADN reported. A bond was set for $10,000 on that count.

"We actually work in conjunction with the Lafayette Police Department," Capt. Zac Gerard of the Broussard Police Department in Louisiana told Fox News Digital during a phone call.

He explained that an additional charge of indecent behavior with juveniles was added based off of what had occurred within his department's jurisdiction.

Authorities indicated that the accused woman turned herself in to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on the warrant, the outlet reported.

Oster had been arrested last week, according to the outlet, which added that the Lafayette Police Department indicated that the victim was one of the woman's former students.

She was placed on leave by the Lafayette Parish School System, the report said.

She had been honored as the middle school's "Teacher of the Year" for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the outlet.