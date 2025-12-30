40-year Harvard professor pens scathing piece on school's 'exclusion of white males,' anti-Western trends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A history professor who taught at Harvard University for 40 years has left the Ivy League for greener pastures, penning a biting critique on the state of the school on his way out the door.

In a piece titled "Why I'm Leaving Harvard," published in Compact Magazine, history professor James Hankins said he decided in 2021 to leave the school amid a flurry of wokeness and COVID restrictions, but honored a four-year retirement contract that expired just weeks ago.

"We had just endured almost two years under the university’s strict Covid regime," Hankins wrote. "This was a form of emergency governance that mirrored to a fault the whole country’s uncritical acceptance of The Science and its proclivity, when backed by public power, for tyrannous invasions of private life."

He added that the school forced professors to lecture wearing masks and give seminars via Zoom, which did not comport with his views on education.

Then, Hankins referenced the 2020 "Summer of Floyd," when violent riots broke out nationwide after George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. He said the university's response, which he thought would amount to "empty virtue-signaling," turned out to be much more sinister, suggesting that discrimination against White men in graduate admissions became policy.

"In reviewing graduate student applicants in the fall of 2020 I came across an outstanding prospect who was a perfect fit for our program," wrote Hankins. "In past years this candidate would have risen immediately to the top of the applicant pool. In 2021, however, I was told informally by a member of the admissions committee that 'that' (meaning admitting a white male) was 'not happening this year.'"

He described another instance of an even higher caliber student — one who had gone to Harvard as an undergraduate and had the highest overall academic record of anyone in his class and whom Hankins described as "certifiably brilliant" — being rejected by every Harvard graduate program to which he applied.

"He too was a white male," Hankins wrote. "I called around to friends at several universities to find out why on earth he had been rejected. Everywhere it was the same story: Graduate admissions committees around the country had been following the same unspoken protocol as ours.

"The one exception I found to the general exclusion of white males had begun life as a female," he continued.

A Harvard spokesperson affirmed, as Hankins wrote in his piece, that graduate admissions are faculty-led and localized at the department level.

But Hankins, who has now taken a role as a visiting professor at the University of Florida, didn't just critique the school over these particular examples. He also described how, during his 40-year tenure at the school, the history department, harangued by activists, has lowered academic standards and all but abandoned the Western canon and Western history alike.

He explained that senior academic appointments at Harvard before the 1990s followed a "two-book standard. Appointees were expected to have published two books, one typically a graduate or doctoral dissertation republished as a book, and another showcasing the academic's expertise on a given subject, before their appointments.

"The two-book standard would be shelved in the late 1990s when we were under increasing pressure to hire more women faculty," he wrote. "Feminist activists, at Harvard as elsewhere, were demanding that half of all new appointments be women. That, they claimed, was what liberal standards of equality required."

The feminist push had a devastating effect in the history department, according to Hankins.

"Since at the time women formed less than 10 percent of PhDs in history and were even rarer in the mid-career cohorts from which Harvard tended to hire, equality required that standards be lowered. Feminists denied vociferously that this was happening," he wrote.

"The real problem, they said, was the inability of men properly to value female scholarship," wrote Hankins, later adding that he and others who opposed the new order were labeled "sexists."

When the school began focusing on "global civilizations" and "transnational history" rather than Western civilization in the classroom, the disaffected professor fought back. He guided a two-semester course requirement that would first teach students about Western civilization, and then integrate non-Western civilization into their body of historical knowledge.

That program was short-lived, lasting only through the early 2000s, when Hankins described continued and more rapid decline in academic standards.

"Soon the department was promoting an ever higher percentage of junior faculty," he wrote. "The dynamic was similar to Congress voting to restrain its own spending. At one point we took a vow to curb promotions at 20 percent, then 50 percent. After that, there emerged an expectation that junior faculty would be promoted in the course of nature so long as they could get a book-length manuscript, or maybe a few really strong chapters, ready for publication in time for a tenure review."

He described these newer and less qualified promotees as "left-leaning," and said that "countervailing winds" at the university ushered in an institutional globalization, including more foreign students and the continued dwindling of Western history courses.

"'Transnational history' meant that Europeanists would no longer teach the internal history of European nations—no more courses on the German Reformation, Elizabethan England, or the French Revolution," he said. "Rather they would teach about interactions between Europe and the non-European world."

Hankins later remarked that while professors of other history courses, like Chinese history, taught the jingoistic Chinese patriotism and the country's long and successful struggle against a colonial and suffocating West.

However, such pride was not to be broached in Western history classes.

"Western global history, by contrast, displays no loyalty to Western societies or traditions; quite the contrary," he wrote. "In the hands of hyper-progressive (or 'woke') practitioners, Western global history is often, indeed, actively anti-Western. Older Western societies are presented as inherently illiberal, to be contrasted unfavorably with the perfectly liberal society promised by the prophets of the progressive future."

Hankins concluded that he has little hope for reform in what he calls "Ivy-Plus" institutions.

"For those like myself, however, who have lived through the decline of higher education in 'elite' universities, that would be a triumph of hope over experience, as Johnson said of remarriage. For now, a better hope lies in building new institutions unencumbered by the corruption and self-hatred that infect the old."