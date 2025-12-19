Buckley Institute report finds 27 Yale departments have no Republican faculty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent report from the Buckley Institute found that there are no Republican faculty members across 27 departments at Yale University.

"For the third year in a row, our research has highlighted the significant political and ideological imbalance among Yale’s faculty," Lauren Noble, founder and executive director of the Buckley Institute, said in a statement.

"Yale has committed repeatedly over decades to fostering an environment conducive to open debate and discussion but has all but excluded diversity of opinion through its hiring process," Noble said. "With such a dramatic ideological chasm between the Yale campus and the country, it is not hard to see why trust for higher education is so low."

The Buckley Institute’s report looked at Yale’s undergraduate departments, as well as its School of Management and Law School.

It found that nearly 83% of faculty are registered Democrats or primarily support Democratic candidates.

More than 15% identify as independent, and fewer than 3% are Republicans, according to the report.

Most notably, 27 of 43 undergraduate departments had zero registered Republicans on their faculty.

The report also pointed to Yale’s "Woodward Report," which defines the university’s principles on free speech and academic openness.

"Yale's principles on free speech, as encapsulated in the Woodward Report, recognize that for Yale to fulfill its core function, the ‘free interchange of ideas is necessary not only within its walls but with the world beyond as well,’" the report states. "The monolithic ideological lean of the Yale faculty indicates that the university is falling short in that regard."

Founded in 2011, the Buckley Institute is named for late conservative icon William F. Buckley Jr., who graduated from Yale in 1950.

The Institute says it is dedicated to "fostering intellectual diversity at Yale," and "attracts students across the political spectrum, bolstering free speech at Yale and beyond."

"Yale does not track or comment on the political affiliations of individual faculty members," Yale University said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "The university is, however, deeply committed to fostering open debate, preserving freedom of expression, and creating an environment in which a wide range of ideas can be expressed and heard civilly — principles articulated in Yale’s landmark Woodward Report and advanced through a wide range of campus initiatives.

"These include the Yale Center for Civic Thought , established in May 2025 to promote thoughtful discourse; the Center for Academic Freedom and Free Speech at Yale Law School, which promotes and safeguards free expression and academic freedom; and the work of the Committee on Institutional Voice , convened by President McInnis in September 2024 to consider how the university engages with issues of the day. Yale also has a long tradition of robust debate through organizations such as the Yale Political Union and a broad range of student groups representing diverse viewpoints.

"This commitment is also reflected in Dean's Dialogues , a public conversation series hosted by Yale College Dean Pericles Lewis that brings together faculty, students, and invited guests to engage thoughtfully with complex intellectual, cultural, and societal questions, modeling rigorous inquiry, respectful disagreement, and open exchange across differing perspectives.

"Together, these efforts reflect Yale’s longstanding dedication to academic freedom, free expression, and constructive dialogue across differences."

The Buckley Institute did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.