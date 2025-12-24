Five hopeful signs college students are seeking truth once more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It would be easy to end this year discouraged. From campus unrest to ideological extremes at some of the most prestigious universities in America, 2025 gave us more than enough to lament. But as a university president, and as we approach this season of Christmas, a time marked by reflection, renewal and hope, I believe the full story of higher education this year was not just about collapse. It was also about conviction.

This was a year when students spoke up. Parents got involved. Christian leaders stayed the course. And across the country, signs of renewal began to take shape. Not everywhere. Not perfectly. But undeniably.

As I reflect on this year in higher education, I believe these five moments signal that a meaningful shift is already underway.

1. Students and states are standing up for fairness in women’s sports

This year saw real momentum to protect women’s athletics from ideological overreach. States passed legislation to keep competition fair. Student athletes spoke up with clarity and conviction. And for the first time in years, the tide began to shift in public opinion. Biology is not bigotry. Truth matters. And this was the year more students started saying so out loud.

2. Christian and conservative voices pushed back on speech restrictions and won

Free speech had a comeback moment in 2025. From student groups gaining official recognition to legal victories across the country, the message was clear. Viewpoint discrimination will not be tolerated. For too long, Christian and conservative students were told to stay silent. This year, many chose to speak with boldness and grace. And the courts began backing them up.

3. The fall of elite college credibility opened new doors

Scandals at top-tier institutions, like Harvard, did more than make headlines. They exposed a deeper crisis of trust and leadership. As families watched these schools stumble, many began looking elsewhere for wisdom, integrity and formation. That shift matters. It means the era of blind prestige may finally be giving way to a new era of purpose-driven education.

4. Parents are reclaiming their voice in education

Across the country, parents stepped in with renewed focus and resolve. Whether speaking out at school board meetings or reevaluating where their children should attend college, families pushed back against ideological extremes. They are asking better questions, looking for schools that reflect their values, and taking ownership of the academic formation of the next generation.

5. Public trust in higher education is cracking, and that is a good thing

This year, public trust in higher education hit historic lows. That might sound like bad news, but it actually reveals something hopeful. People are not giving up on education. They are giving up on broken systems. They are hungry for models that prioritize truth, character and community over bureaucracy and activism. That creates space for bold, mission=driven universities to lead.

As president of Southeastern University, I saw these changes take root firsthand. We continue to partner with churches, families and communities to offer a model of higher education that is accessible, formative and grounded in biblical truth. Our students are not being trained to escape the world. They are being equipped to lead within it.

Looking ahead to 2026, we must keep building on this momentum. This is not the time to retreat. It is the time to renew. For parents, that means choosing schools that care more about character than rankings. For students, it means pursuing truth over popularity. And for colleges, it means refusing to trade moral clarity for cultural approval.

Most importantly, we must lead with hope instead of fear. Fear sees only what is broken. Hope sees what can be restored. Fear pulls away from the moment. Hope steps into it. As Christian leaders, our role is not to mirror the culture’s anxiety but to model resilience, faith and joy. Our campuses should be places where truth is not just protected but proclaimed. Where students are not just prepared for the workforce but called into lives of meaning, service, and leadership. That is the future we are building, and this year proved we are not alone.

There is still work to do. But there is also reason to hope. This year showed us that a better future for higher education is not only possible. It has already begun.

As we celebrate Christmas and look toward a new year, let us be reminded that light shines brightest in darkness. Let us build institutions that reflect that truth. These must be places where courage is cultivated, faith is lived out and hope is more than a feeling. It is the foundation.