Most radical courses, curriculum that received federal funding in 2025

Over the past year, Fox News Digital has reported extensively on far-left curriculum and courses at universities across the country, many of which have sparked pushback from conservatives and parents’ rights groups.

This month, leaked PowerPoint lessons from a first-year education course at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign showed extreme left-wing bias on the topic of illegal immigration, as well as race and gender along with material that blamed President Trump for "white supremacy."

Fox News Digital reported in early October on another college classroom controversy at the University of Oklahoma where a student who received a zero out of 25 on an assignment regarding gender norms says she was targeted for her Christian beliefs, citing a scathing response from the teacher's assistant who doled out the grade.

This week, that teacher’s assistant was fired by the university.

At the University of Minnesota, Fox News Digital was first to report on a situation uncovered by Defending Education in which the university hosted a webpage warning against a "whiteness pandemic" that provides "resources" on how to "halt and reverse" the issue.

"If you were born or raised in the United States, you have grown up in the Whiteness Pandemic, and you can play a role in halting and reversing this pandemic, especially if you are White because of the power and privilege you hold in this racialized society," explains the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities webpage , which is part of the Institute of Child Development.

"If you were socialized into the culture of Whiteness during childhood, it is not your fault, but as an adult it is now your responsibility to self-reflect, re-educate yourself, and act. If you are a White adult, antiracist action involves an ongoing process of self-reflection in order to develop a healthy positive White identity while engaging in courageous antiracist parenting/caregiving."

The university stood by the curriculum, citing a "commitment to the principles of academic freedom."

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents released a statement in September, Fox News Digital reported , calling for an audit of all of its courses after a student was allegedly removed from a class for questioning transgender-related course content.

In the deep red state of Arkansas, Fox News Digital reported that a public university offers an interdisciplinary writing course in its English department called "Queer Childhoods," according to the school's course directory.

The course focuses on "evaluating academic arguments and on writing papers that make an argument and that utilize scholarly sources," says a vague description of the offering on the University of Central Arkansas' website. "The course is thematic, with instructors choosing topics and choosing an interdisciplinary set of readings focused on that topic."

At Princeton University earlier this year, Fox News Digital reported, the school offered a course where students would study the intersection of gender studies and what the course called the "genocide" in Gaza.

"This seminar explores genocide through the analytic of gender, with a central focus on the ongoing genocide in Gaza," said the course description on Princeton's website. "Drawing on decolonial, Indigenous, and feminist thought, we examine how genocidal projects target reproductive life, sexual and familial structures, and community survival."

A student at the University of North Georgia spoke out to Fox News Digital, saying that an assigned textbook for one of her courses labeled Christianity as a "U.S.-based white supremacist group."

Kelbie Murphy, a senior at the university, paid roughly $100 for an assigned textbook in her International Public Relations course. In Chapter 8, the opening passage reads: "An internet search produces the following modifier for identity: corporate, sexual, digital, public, racial, national, brand, and even Christian (a U.S.-based white supremacist group)."

"The way it was worded, it listed several marginalized groups, but then only called Christians to be White supremacists," Murphy told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. "But the scariest thing is that the book was written in 2007."

At the start of the year, Fox News Digital reported exclusively that the Department of Education has awarded over $200 million since 2021 to forty-eight universities injecting DEI content into counseling courses that include topics on antiracism, microaggressions, White privilege and Whiteness.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Preston Mizell contributed to this report.