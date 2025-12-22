Head of America's 'free enterprise' college optimistic about academia despite left-wing bias: 'there is hope'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PHOENIX — The president of a private university in Michigan whose values are based on America's founding principles is hopeful for the future of academia, despite higher education's reputation for administrative bloat and fealty to left-wing values.

Dr. Kent MacDonald is the president of Northwood University in Midland, Michigan, home to more than 2,000 undergraduate students.

"The way we approach it at Northwood University is what we call the 'Northwood Idea,'" MacDonald told Fox News Digital at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference in Phoenix. "It's been around for decades. These fundamental beliefs on free enterprise, limited government, rule of law, private property, and my favorite as a father and as a president is personal responsibility."

The school's leader was featured during a Dec. 20 breakout session at the conference titled, "Restoring Higher Education With Ideals That Built a Free Nation." Several of his students, whom he knows on a personal basis, were in attendance.

UNIVERSITY DROPS JOB POSTING AFTER DEI REQUIREMENT EXPOSED, PROFESSOR SAYS ‘I WOULD NOT BE HIRED’ TODAY

Those uniquely American principles, MacDonald said, comprise what he calls America's "free enterprise university." Most students focus strictly on business and management educations, and one in three alumni owns their own business.

"We're absolutely unapologetic in our belief that free enterprise and capitalism is what will make the country prosper, and it's fundamentally based on the founders' principles and what they believed this country should be," he said.

The school, which says it has no debt and prides itself on abstaining from superfluous administrative bloat, leaves no room for institutional bias.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS LESSON MATERIALS PUSH LEFTIST RACE, CLASS STRUGGLES ON FUTURE TEACHERS: LEAKED LECTURES

"We talk a lot about civility in campuses," MacDonald said. "There's a lot of times I don't see it anymore, but at Northwood, it's a peaceful place. We have our students deal with uncomfortable topics. We deeply believe in freedom of speech, and I've said, look, if you are uncomfortable at Northwood at some point, we've done our job."

During his panel at AmericaFest, MacDonald spoke about what he termed "ideological drift," an idea that American universities have moved and are continuing to move further to the political left.

"It goes back maybe a hundred years and we've had evidence of there being faculty and students who exposed the left-leaning views of a disproportionate number of people in positions of authority, including the most important ones at a university — the faculty," he said.

FACULTY CITE POLITICAL CLIMATE DRIVING STUDENT MIGRATION TO SEC SCHOOLS FROM NORTHEAST

"These great schools that people come from around the world [to attend] continue to have a disproportionate number of faculty, in particular with left-leaning ideologies, and that makes its way into the classroom and I think that that does not do a service to people who have studied [at] universities, who believe in what we're supposed to be doing." he said, adding that the institutional bias is an "absolute disservice" to the mission of higher education.

In his talk, MacDonald also referenced declining participation in higher education among men, which he believes starts in the K-12 education system.

"What I think we need to do is find an opportunity and be positive in terms of masculinity," he said. "Allow [men] to be gentlemen on our campus, engage them in different ways, find programs that they feel that they're going to be successful. So it really is more of a societal issue that we need to start to deal with because it's not just for those men, it's for society as a whole."

TPUSA URGES TRUMP ADMIN TO 'PULL EVERY LEVER AT ITS DISPOSAL' TO OVERHAUL HIGHER EDUCATION

"The lack of productivity and human value that we're losing in these young men is a serious concern and that will lead to all kinds of other challenges socially," he continued.

Students who spoke with Fox News Digital after MacDonald's session are all-in on Northwood, particularly at a place where the free exchange of ideas is welcome.

Julian Lee is part of an accelerated MBA program at the school. He's of Hmong descent, a small ethnic group in Southeast Asia known for offering support to American troops in the Vietnam War. He's proud of his heritage, and also proud to be an American.

DEATH OF AMERICAN HISTORY? PROFESSORS WARN STUDENTS, EVEN TEACHERS SHOW ‘SHOCKING IGNORANCE’ OF FOUNDING DOCS

"I truly believe in capitalism," he told Fox News Digital. "Like, your merits are what get you things in life, and also based off of your merits, you will see the fruits of your labor. And so I truly believe in that, and on campus, you can see that with the students in how competitive they are, and how focused they are in their own craft and what they want to do."

Lee also said many students at the school are rooted in their Christian faith, though the school has no official religious affiliation.

"Our university gives us the freedom to debate, the freedom of religion, the freedom to express whatever ideas that you may have," he said.

WANT WOKENESS OUT OF SCHOOLS? END WOKE TEACHER TRAINING

Caiden Doan is a junior studying business management and entrepreneurship.

"You can sit in a classroom and debate with people who might not agree with you, and you can hear their side, but no one — like [MacDonald] said — you'll go out to lunch with them right after," he said. "It’ll be the same friendship that you had."

Despite its problems, MacDonald has hope for the institution of academia. He also said that America's universities are still the envy of the world.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we can go back to the values of respect and integrity and civility and seek truth in all of our learning, life will get a lot better," he said.

"It's going to be hard, it's going to be a long journey, but I'm still hopeful, and on this one I believe in higher education. I deeply believe in American higher education, and I don't have to go any further than walking to campus at Northwood University to say there is hope. And it's not just us. There's others, and there's pockets in other institutions. We just need to celebrate those."