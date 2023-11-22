Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

4 men found dead in Denver-area home in apparent murder-suicide

Suspected shooter was believed to be in late 40s to 50s, other 3 men believed to be in 70s or 80s

Associated Press
Published
Investigators believe four men found dead inside a suburban Denver home on Tuesday died as the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Four men were found dead in a suburban Denver home in an apparent murder-suicide.

The men had all been shot and three of the four are believed to be related, said Sgt. Adam Sherman, a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The man who is suspected of shooting the others is believed to be in his late 40s to 50s. The other men are believed to be in their 70s or 80s, he said.

Investigators do not know yet what led up to the shooting, he said.

The discovery was made a day after three people were fatally shot in a rural area southwest of Denver, allegedly over a property dispute between neighbors. A suspect in that case was arrested near Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities announced Tuesday.