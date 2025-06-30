Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

2 teens shot near NYC’s Stonewall Inn after Pride March: police

Teen girl in critical condition with head wound after shooting outside historic Stonewall Inn

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
2 teens shot near NYC’s Stonewall Inn after Pride March: police Video

2 teens shot near NYC’s Stonewall Inn after Pride March: police

Sunday night’s violence came just after thousands marched through the West Village in celebration of Pride Month. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teens were shot near New York City’s Stonewall Inn late Sunday following a Pride parade earlier in the day, police said. 

The NYPD tells Fox News Digital that police responded to calls of shots fired at Sheridan Square near the famed LGBTQ bar around 10:15 p.m. as celebrations were winding down for the night. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS FLOATS AT NEW YORK PRIDE PARADE, BLOCK PARADE ROUTE

Caution tape near stonewall

Police on scene after a shooting near the LGBTQ bar Stonewall Inn.  (FNTV)

Responding officers found a 16-year-old female who’d sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Bellevue hospital in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said. 

SESAME STREET'S PRIDE MONTH POST SPARKS BACKLASH FROM REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS AMID PBS FUNDING THREATS

A 17-year-old female had also sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg. She was transported to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in Stable Condition. 

Police said no suspects have been arrested in the shooting. 

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, the Stonewall Inn is famed for a 1969 police raid that is widely considered to have birthed the modern LGBTQ rights movement. 

crime scene near stonewall inn after shooting

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Stonewall Inn around 10:15 p.m.  (FNTV)

Sunday night’s violence came just after thousands marched through the West Village in celebration of Pride Month. 

NYC pride parade

Crowds watch outside of Stonewall National Monument as people take part in the 2025 NYC Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City.  (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Hours earlier, another Pride celebration at Washing Square Park descended into chaos after a false report of gunfire and an individual deploying bear spray into a crowd sparked a stampede of people running for their lives. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Post reports that more than 50 people were injured. The NYPD arrested the suspect and urged the public to remain calm. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 