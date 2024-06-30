Anti-Israel agitators destroy floats at New York Pride parade, block parade route

On the final day of Pride month, anti-Israel agitators disrupted the New York Pride parade by blocking the route and vandalizing and destroying floats.

Video posted on social media shows a group of anti-Israel agitators sitting in the street with posters and shouting "Free Palestine" and "From the sea to the river, Palestine will be free."

"It is certainly a more active presence this year in terms of protest at Pride events," Sandra Pérez, the executive director of NYC Pride told the Associated Press. "But we were born out of a protest."

Another video shows anti-Israel protesters vandalizing floats and vehicles during the parade, even spray-painting a truck carrying a Pride group.

The protests continued into the night with reports of brawls breaking out involving anti-Israel protesters.

Some reports indicate some protesters climbing over barricades and tossing fake blood.

Dozens of protesters were also handcuffed with zip ties by police.

New York's theme this year for the Pride parade was "reflect, empower, unite," according to the NYC Pride website.

The first pride march was held in New York City in 1970 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising, a riot that began with a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.

About a dozen anti-Boeing and anti-Israel protesters were chained together as they blocked Market Street, delaying the 40th annual St. Louis Pride parade on Sunday, June 30.

The parade was briefly stopped, but swift action from law enforcement had the protesters all cleared.

"Protesters refuse to leave the street despite numerous orders to disperse. Protesters will be arrested," St. Louis Police wrote in a post on X.

Back at the beginning of the month, a large crowd of anti-Israel protesters brought the Philadelphia Pride Parade to a complete halt.

Video circulated online showed the protesters, standing in the street, shouting through a megaphone, "Palestine will live forever," and, "From the sea, to the river," a version of the antisemitic chant calling for the annihilation of Israel.

Boston and Denver's Pride parades also had a presence of anti-Israel protesters, with a trio of hostile protesters being arrested in Boston.

Over 100 anti-Israel agitators took over the Denver Pride parade. Video from 9News showed some weaving through SWAT teams to enter the street.

Ahead of Pride month, federal intelligence agencies issued a warning that this year's Pride Month may be targets for terrorist organizations.

"The FBI and DHS are issuing this Public Service Announcement to provide awareness to the public of foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) or their supporters potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues," the FBI said in a previous statement. "Foreign terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month."

The public service announcement made mention of the June 2023 incident in Vienna, Austria, during which three ISIS operatives attempted to attack a Pride parade.

It also noted that June 2024 marked the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida .

Another one of the world’s largest Pride celebrations took place Sunday in San Francisco, with thousands of spectators lined up along Market Street.

Minneapolis and Seattle also held Pride parades to wrap up the month-long celebrations. Seattle celebrated 50 years of pride with over 300,000 expected to be in attendance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.