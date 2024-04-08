Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma

2 Oklahoma firefighters injured while battling 5,200-acre weekend wildfire

Mooreland, OK firefighters Jared Brittain, Max Clark recovering from burn wounds

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Oklahoma volunteer firefighters are recovering after suffering burns battling a weekend wildfire in northwest Oklahoma, officials said Monday.

Mooreland firefighters Jared Brittain and Max Clark suffered injuries on Saturday when their truck was overrun by flames, Mooreland Fire Chief Travis Case told The Associated Press.

RURAL VIRGINIA FIREFIGHTER COLLAPSES, DIES WHILE BATTLING 3-ACRE WILDFIRE

"The wind was blowing 55 miles-per-hour," Case said. "It just came around them."

Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Broken Bow crime

Two Oklahoma firefighters were injured battling a weekend blaze in the Woodward County brush. (Fox News)

Both firefighters were transported to a burn unit in Oklahoma City, where Clark was treated and released. Brittain remained in critical but stable condition on Monday, Case said.

The fire scorched about 5200 acres in Woodward County and at one point Saturday forced about 300 people in the town of Sharon to be evacuated from their homes, said Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No inhabited structures were burned, and the fire was about 45% contained on Monday, Lehenbauer said.