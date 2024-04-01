Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Rural Virginia firefighter collapses, dies while battling 3-acre wildfire

James Ward of Scott County, VA, pronounced dead in nearby Kingsport, Tennessee

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A firefighter collapsed and died while battling a 3-acre wildfire in southwestern Virginia, officials said.

MASSIVE 5-ALARM FIRE BREAKS OUT AT BROOKLYN CATHOLIC CHURCH DURING EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES

Firefighter James C. Ward collapsed Saturday while working with a crew to extinguish the fire that broke out in Scott County, the Virginia Department of Forestry said in a statement posted on social media. Ward was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, but he did not recover.

Virginia crime graphic

A veteran firefighter collapsed and died while battling a three-acre weekend blaze in Scott County, Virginia.

Ward, a Scott County resident, was an experienced part-time firefighter who had worked with the agency since 1998, officials said. He leaves behind a wife and son.

"Please keep James’ loved ones and his firefighter family in your thoughts and prayers," State Forester Rob Farrell said in a statement. "And remember, everything you do to prevent wildfires helps protect our brave first responders."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The blaze was contained Saturday. The cause is under investigation, officials said.