Maryland

2 children struck, killed by vehicle while walking to Maryland elementary school

Incident reported around 8 a.m. Monday in Riverdale Park, just outside DC

Associated Press
Published
Two children were struck by a vehicle and killed near a Maryland elementary school on Monday morning, officials said.

The two children were walking to Riverdale Elementary School around 8 a.m. when they were struck and both died, Riverdale Park Mayor Alan Thompson said in a social media post. The driver remained at the scene, he said.

Maryland crime graphic

Two children were fatally struck by a vehicle Monday near their Riverdale Park, Maryland, elementary school. (Fox News)

The crash happened at the intersection of Riverdale and Taylor roads, according to a social media post by town police. The intersection is next to the school.

In a statement, school officials said there was a fatal pedestrian accident in front of the school during arrival, and parents could pick up their students early if they wished.

The Prince George’s County town of about 7,000 people is a few miles northeast of the border with Washington, D.C. County police will investigate.