17 charged across New England after massive coordinated street takeover wreaks havoc in suburban Boston town

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Local authorities in Massachusetts announced that they have arrested 17 people from across New England in connection to a shocking street takeover in a suburban Boston town.

The takeover occurred last October, according to Randolph, Massachusetts police, who said in a release that the incident was coordinated. During the event, the intersection of North Main Street and Oak Street was closed down while drivers, "performed drifting maneuvers and donuts in the roadway."

"Investigators determined that participants blocked intersections to allow drivers to perform stunts," the release said. "Spectators surrounded the area and recorded videos for social media."

VIDEO SHOWS WILD NEIGHBORHOOD STREET TAKEOVER AS VIOLENT MOB PUMMELS COUPLE, BURNS TRUCK

Around 100 people were present at the organized event, according to police.

Dashboard camera footage from a police cruiser that arrived on scene shows brazen disregard for the arrival of authorities, as takeover participants, some wearing black face coverings, jump on the hood of the vehicle while fireworks blast off in an intersection behind them.

At one point during the bedlam, a firework appears to be set off in the windshield wiper cowl, with sparks flying into the cruiser's windshield.

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All told, 16 people from five New England states and one person from New York have been charged in connection with the takeover.

William Scott Cantwell, 19, of Warwick, Rhode Island faces four charges, which include conspiracy, disorderly conduct, shoplifting by concealing merchandise and interfering with a police officer.

Three suspects, Divine Truth Norris Niles, 23, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, Nazeem Vincent McLeod, 20, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Casey Rondeau, 20, of Farmington, Maine, were all charged with conspiracy, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Jordan J. Ryan, 19, of Exeter, Rhode Island and Nahom Daniel Brook, 23, of Boston were charged with conspiracy and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

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Daniel Lee Jordan, 19, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire was charged with conspiracy, attaching wrong plates to conceal identity and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Nathaniel Jaymoni Urbeaz, 22, of Dedham, Massachusetts was charged with conspiracy, disguising to obstruct justice, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Jaden Williams, 23, of Putnam, Connecticut, was charged with conspiracy and attaching wrong plates to conceal identity.

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C. Anthony R. Llenas, 23, of Boston was charged with conspiracy and disorderly conduct.

The following people were charged with one count each of conspiracy:

William G. Martinez, 31, of Bronx, New York

Alec Enrique Cotto, 23, of Taunton, Massachusetts

Aiden Quinn LeFleche, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts

Ashlee Renee Carrier McLeod, 22, of Leicester, Massachusetts

Christopher William Diaz, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts

Hashelyn Darnely Cabral, 20, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts

David Deshawn Daniel, 20, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts

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"Street takeovers create dangerous conditions for everyone involved, including the responding officers, anyone traveling in that area and residents who live nearby," said Randolph police Chief Anthony Marag. "This case required extensive investigative work and strong coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies. I commend our detectives for the time and effort they put into identifying those responsible, and I also want to recognize the patrol officers who faced a volatile situation that night and continued working to keep the community safe."