10 places where Tesla vehicles, dealerships were attacked this year

Tesla has become a target of protests and vandalism by critics of its founder Elon Musk over his work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Donald Trump. Since January, Tesla vehicles, dealerships and factories have been attacked by anti-Musk and anti-Trump activists.

1. Salem, Ore. — Jan. 20 and Feb. 19

On Jan. 20, 2025, hours before Trump took the oath of office, Salem police and firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a Tesla dealership. In a statement issued on the day of the incident, police said that "the fire was limited to one vehicle" and that "a window panel on the building was also found broken." The Statesman Journal reported that Tesla estimated the cost of the damage to be approximately $500,000.

Almost a month later, on Feb. 19, police were called to the same dealership over reports of damaged windows. Police allegedly found "projectiles believed to be spent bullets, bullet fragments and several projectile impacts," the outlet reported, citing court documents.

On March 4, Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, was arrested in connection with the incidents. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said Lansky was charged by a criminal complaint with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device, likely Molotov cocktails. Lansky was allegedly seen on the dealership’s surveillance footage throwing Molotov cocktails, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Oregon.

2. Loveland, Col. — Jan. 29-Feb. 24

Police in Loveland, Col., dealt with at least five incidents over the course of approximately a month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Colorado detailed each of the incidents in a statement announcing charges against Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, who was charged by complaint with one count of malicious destruction of property for a series of alleged attacks.

On Jan. 29, police received a report about a fire near a Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership and discovered a Molotov cocktail next to the vehicle. Then, days later, on Feb. 2, a Tesla dealership’s sign was vandalized, the word "NAZI" was spray-painted on it. Additionally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 7, someone reported graffiti and possible arson at a Tesla dealership. The office did not specify if it was the same dealership as the first two incidents, but a report from CBS News seems to indicate that it was.

A few days after that incident, on Feb. 11, a security guard came across someone painting graffiti on the building that, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, "used an expletive." Then, on Feb. 24, police confronted Nelson at the dealership and found a container of gasoline, a box of bottles and "wick material" in Nelson’s car that resembled those recovered after previous incidents.

3. Owings Mills, Md. — March 2

A Tesla dealership in Owings Mills, Md., a suburb of Baltimore, was vandalized with spray paint that read "No Musk." There was also a symbol that reportedly looked like a swastika, but according to CBS News, police said it may have been an "X" in a circle, likely representing Musk’s ownership of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

At this point, there have not been any arrests in connection with this incident.

4. Littleton, Mass. — March 3

Police in Littleton, Mass. are investigating fires at Tesla charging stations at a shopping center that were "believed to be suspicious in nature," according to the police department. Officers received the report around 1:10 a.m. on March 3 about fires at a charging station. Police say that another charging station caught fire while they were waiting for the Littleton Electric Light and Water Department to arrive.

There were no reported injuries and, so far, police seem to have no leads on who could be behind the fires. The Arson Watch Reward Program has encouraged the public to reach out with any information. The program offers up to $5,000 to for information that prevents, solves or detects arson.

5. Tigard, Ore. — March 6 and 13

Within the span of a week, Tigard Police Department investigated two different reports of shots being fired at Tesla dealerships. The reports do not specify but seem to indicate that the incidents happened at different dealership locations.

The first incident occurred on March 6 when police investigated damage sustained by a Tesla dealership in what appeared to be an overnight shooting. Police believe that the people or person responsible for the shooting began firing at approximately 1:46 a.m. Three vehicles were damaged, and windows were shattered in the incident. Additionally, a bullet hole was found in an office wall and a computer monitor. Police believe at least 7 shots were fired. There have not been any arrests in this incident as of the time of this writing.

In the early hours of March 13, over a dozen shots were fired at a Tesla dealership, damaging cars and showroom windows. Police say there was a security guard on duty at the time, but he was not injured in the incident. There have been no arrests so far.

6. North Charlston, Sc. — March 7

A man allegedly set his clothing on fire accidentally while trying to burn Tesla charging stations, according to reports. He also reportedly spray-painted "F*** Trump" and "Long live Ukraine" near the stations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of South Carolina. He also allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at Tesla chargers.

On March 14, Daniel Clarke-Pounder was arrested on criminal charges relating to the arson attack, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Pounder faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

"While we will defend the public’s right to peaceful protest, we will not hesitate to act when protest crosses the line into violence and mayhem. These kinds of attacks have no place in our community," said Acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews for the District of South Carolina.

7. Seattle, Wash. — March 9

Four Cybertrucks parked in a Tesla lot in Seattle were damaged in a fire, which is still under investigation. Authorities told the Associated Press that no one was injured and no property other than vehicles was damaged.

So far, no arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported.

8. Dedham, Mass. — March 11

Police were called to the scene after two Tesla Cybertrucks and a Tesla Model S were damaged in Dedham, Mass. All the tires on the three vehicles were damaged, and the two Cybertrucks were vandalized with spray paint. Some of the wording spray-painted on one of the vehicles reportedly matched graffiti that was reported at the same location on Feb 26.

Dedham Police are encouraging members of the public with information on the crimes to come forward.

9. Kansas City, Mo. — March 17

A Cybertruck was set on fire in the parking lot of a Tesla dealership in Kansas City on March 17, just before midnight. According to the Kansas City Star, the fire then spread to a second vehicle before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The FBI’s Kansas City field office and the ATF issued a joint statement on the incident on Tuesday. They said it was still "too early in the investigation to comment further" or give more details on what may have occurred.

10. Las Vegas, Nv. — March 18

Five Tesla vehicles were damaged at a service center in Las Vegas, including two that were set on fire. FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans told reporters on Tuesday that the incident "certainly has some of the hallmarks" of a terrorist attack, but that it was still too early to say for sure.

Musk condemned the incident, saying it was "insane and deeply wrong."

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Tuesday evening saying, "the swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism." She vowed that the DOJ would continue investigating and said that those responsible would face serious consequences.