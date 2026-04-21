Car explodes during alleged street takeover on Chicago's South Side as city battles wave of incidents

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A car exploded amid an alleged street takeover on Chicago's South Side over the weekend, with no arrests made.

Video taken from Chicago's Gresham neighborhood over the weekend shows a large group of people surrounding a totaled car on fire, according to ABC 7 News. One individual was seen throwing an object into the car, engulfed in flames, which exploded seconds later.

Chicago police told Fox News Digital that once officers responded to the scene early Sunday morning, the group dispersed. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

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The alleged street takeover comes as the city has dealt with a wave of similar incidents.

Last week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warned of a possible "teen trend" that was set to take place on the city's South Side, without using the term "takeover."

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"Chicago, there are credible reports of a teen trend forming in Hyde Park later today," Johnson wrote on X. "Parents, be aware of where your children are going this evening. DO NOT allow your children to attend one of these gatherings; they are dangerous and can often turn violent."

"Together we can keep our youth and our communities safe," Johnson added.

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On March 30, a teen takeover included hundreds of people and extended into the night.

Video from ChitownCrimeChasers showed the large crowds climbing on cars, crowding streets and sidewalks and dancing at intersections.

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One local resident estimated damage to his car at roughly $1,000.

At least three curfew violations were issued during that incident, and one 16-year-old girl was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.