Blue state governor vows 'zero tolerance' approach to street takeovers after violent attack on law enforcement

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Boston officers attacked during fiery street takeover: 'Out of control' Video

Boston officers attacked during fiery street takeover: 'Out of control'

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to the violent street takeovers and the broader concerns with youth crime.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said more than 232 civil citations were issued, and seven arrests were made after she ordered a crackdown on illegal street takeovers, vowing a "zero-tolerance" approach to the issue.

The Boston Police Department said more than 100 people were involved in an Oct. 5 street takeover that happened just after 2 a.m. Officers found people trying to attack police cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles and other items.

Officials said one police cruiser was torched and destroyed by flames, adding that it needed to be towed away.

Following the incident, Healey ordered the Massachusetts State Police to work with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on street takeovers and illegal car meetups.

PRO-PALESTINIAN AGITATORS ATTACK POLICE AS RIOT ERUPTS IN DEM-RUN CITY, OFFICIALS SAY

Boston street takeover

Police in Boston said a group of over 100 people participated in a street takeover on Oct. 5. (Charlotte Aunger via Storyful)

Healey announced on Thursday that, as a result of the increased enforcement surrounding street takeovers, 232 civil citations, 20 criminal summonses and 74 warnings were issued. Seven arrests were also made, she said, adding that 15 vehicles were also towed.

"These illegal street takeovers cause public disorder, damage property and pose a significant threat to the safety of both area residents and police officers. That’s why I declared a zero-tolerance policy and directed State Police to dedicate any necessary resources to support local police with deterring and responding to them," Healey said. 

"Most importantly, we saw none of the disruptions in our communities like we've seen in the past few weeks. And it's thanks to the great police work across the state."

She also issued a warning to people thinking about going to a street takeover.

'NOBODY'S IN CONTROL' AS CHAOTIC STREET TAKEOVERS TERRORIZE CITIES ACROSS US: CRIME EXPERT

Street skid marks

Police in Boston say the street takeover resulted in a cruiser being torched. (WFXT)

"I'm also going to continue to make my message clear to people whether they're coming from Massachusetts or coming from outside of Massachusetts. We've got zero tolerance for this stuff. Zero tolerance. And as shown by this past weekend's efforts, we'll find you, we'll hold you accountable," Healey said.

During the news conference, Healey also announced $14 million in safety grants to cities and towns throughout the state that will go toward supporting traffic enforcement and stopping illegal activities such as street takeovers.

Two people were arrested during the street takeover — Julian Bowers, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, and William Cantwell, 19, from Warwick, Rhode Island. They were charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

William Cantwell, 19 (left) and Julian Bowers, 18 (right)

Julian Bowers, 18, and William Cantwell, 19, of Rhode Island were arrested in the street takeover, according to officials. (WFXT)

Cantwell allegedly used a pole to smash a police cruiser, and Bowers is accused of throwing objects at police.

The two men pleaded not guilty, and a judge set bail at $500 for Bowers and $1,000 for Cantwell. Both were seen fist-bumping after learning the bail amount, CBS News reported. Prosecutors had asked for $15,000 cash bail for Bowers and $20,000 for Cantwell.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
