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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: American woman's Bahamas disappearance treated as murder investigation

Lynette Hooker vanished while on Bahamas sailboat trip with husband Brian Hooker

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Brian and Lynette Hooker

Brian Hooker's wife, Lynette, disappeared while they were on a trip to the Bahamas on their boat, Soulmate. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital; Brian Hooker/Facebook)

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BREAKING NEWS: Lynette Hooker's Bahamas disappearance being investigated as murder case: U.S. official

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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