Fox News True Crime Newsletter: American woman's Bahamas disappearance treated as murder investigation

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BREAKING NEWS: Lynette Hooker's Bahamas disappearance being investigated as murder case: U.S. official
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BREAKING NEWS: Lynette Hooker's Bahamas disappearance being investigated as murder case: U.S. official