World Cup travelers to New Jersey for finals could pay more under Democrat-backed tax hike

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World Cup fans traveling to New Jersey for the big games may have to pay more if certain state lawmakers have their way.

Soccer followers are getting ready to pack 11 stadiums across the U.S. this summer for FIFA World Cup matches while local communities weigh how to handle any added costs associated with hosting the games, as Fox News Digital has reported. MetLife Stadium in the New York and New Jersey area is set to host eight games — including the World Cup final.

Now, New Jersey lawmakers have proposed a bill that would impose "surcharges on certain transactions to support preparations for [the] hosting of special events," according to the N.J. Legislature. The bill's primary sponsor is state Sen. Paul Sarlo, a Democrat.

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If passed, a 3% sales tax would be added to retail goods, food and drinks, and event tickets in the Meadowlands District during the dates of the World Cup, according to the bill’s text.

A hotel surcharge will also be imposed — tacking 2.5% onto bills at hotels booked during the period June 12 through July 21.

"Prearranged rides" such as Uber and Lyft rides will face a $0.50 charge for trips to and from the Meadowlands District.

Assemblymen Christopher DePhillips and Al Barlas, both Republicans, are slamming the tax hike, calling it a "cash grab."

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In a joint press release, the members said, "Both large and small businesses [are] already trying to survive under bad policy."

"New Jersey taxpayers have already spent more than $300 million to host these games," they said in the release. "The way to make that money back is by encouraging people to come here, spend here and come back again — not by taxing them the moment they arrive."

"If we truly want to make New Jersey a destination, we should be lowering taxes, not raising them during one of the biggest international events we’ve ever hosted," the statement added.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the bill’s co-sponsor for comment.

In California, six games will be played at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Santa Clara City Council and Santa Clara Stadium Authority approved a financial agreement for the World Cup relying on federal funding and local partners at no burden to the taxpayer.

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Zaileen Janmohamed, president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, said in a press release that citizens should "fully reap" all the economic benefits.

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"This agreement reaffirms what we have said from the start — this is a no-risk, all-reward opportunity for the City of Santa Clara," said Janmohamed.