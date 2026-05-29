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Ancient palace discovery challenges the myth behind Sparta's rise to power

New research suggests legendary city did not begin as conquering warrior state

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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Ancient Christian tomb complex discovered under rubble in Syria Video

Ancient Christian tomb complex discovered under rubble in Syria

An Ancient Christian tomb complex dating back 1,500 years was discovered by a contractor clearing rubble beneath a destroyed house in Syria's Idlib province. (Credit: AP)

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New historical research suggests that one of the most legendary cities in history did not start out as a conquering warrior state — poking a hole in its founding myth.

The study, which centered around Sparta, was recently published by historian Hans Beck in The Annual of the British School at Athens, Cover Media reported.

Sparta emerged in the 9th century B.C. and dominated much of the Peloponnese between roughly 700 and 371 B.C.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS EXCAVATE ANCIENT WORKSHOP WITH UNFINISHED SCULPTURES ON GREEK ISLAND

In 371 B.C., the Spartans suffered a decisive defeat to the Thebans at the Battle of Leuctra, marking the beginning of their decline.

Though Sparta is often remembered as a warrior society forged through conquest, the historical picture appears to be far more complex.

Amykles archaeological site next to depiction og Spartans

Archaeological discoveries are prompting historians to reconsider long-held assumptions about the origins of ancient Sparta. (Amykles Research Project/Cover Images; iStock)

Using archaeological discoveries at a site called Aghios Vasileios, Beck argues that Sparta emerged from an older Lakedaimonian cultural landscape, rather than being created from scratch by conquering warriors.

Lakedaimonians were the people associated with the region of Lakedaimon, or Laconia, the area around Sparta.

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At Aghios Vasileios, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a palace complex, frescoes, bronze swords and administrative records written in Linear B, the oldest written form of the Greek language.

Crucially, the study found that a major sanctuary called Amyklai remained active after the palace collapsed, and later became important to both Spartans and Lakedaimonians.

Depiction of ancient Spartans fighting in battle

The new study suggests the Spartans may have built upon existing traditions as their society took shape. (iStock)

"The rise of Sparta deeply altered the picture," wrote Beck, a professor at the University of Münster. 

"Yet Amyklai retained its quality as a prime location of Lakedaimonian legacies."

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The continuity of ritual activity there suggests older Lakedaimonian traditions survived into the period when Sparta was emerging, complicating the traditional story of conquest.

The study does not dispute Sparta's later reputation as a military power, but argues the city-state's origins were not just a simple story of conquest.

Black and white drawing of Spartans in battle

While the Spartans later earned a reputation for military strength, researchers say their origins may have been more nuanced. (iStock)

The findings come amid a wave of new discoveries shedding light on Ancient Greece.

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Earlier in 2026, officials announced the discovery of what may be the oldest wooden tools, dating back hundreds of thousands of years.

Wide view of Amykles research site

Researchers analyzed findings from Aghios Vasileios as part of a study on Sparta's origins. (V. Georgiadis/Corien Wiersma, Amykles Research Project/Cover Images)

The tools were found in the Megalopolis basin, a low-lying valley in southern Greece's Peloponnese peninsula.

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More recently, a German teenager stumbled across an ancient Greek coin, marking the first such find ever recorded in Berlin.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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