Ancient palace discovery challenges the myth behind Sparta's rise to power

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New historical research suggests that one of the most legendary cities in history did not start out as a conquering warrior state — poking a hole in its founding myth.

The study, which centered around Sparta, was recently published by historian Hans Beck in The Annual of the British School at Athens, Cover Media reported.

Sparta emerged in the 9th century B.C. and dominated much of the Peloponnese between roughly 700 and 371 B.C.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS EXCAVATE ANCIENT WORKSHOP WITH UNFINISHED SCULPTURES ON GREEK ISLAND

In 371 B.C., the Spartans suffered a decisive defeat to the Thebans at the Battle of Leuctra, marking the beginning of their decline.

Though Sparta is often remembered as a warrior society forged through conquest, the historical picture appears to be far more complex.

Using archaeological discoveries at a site called Aghios Vasileios, Beck argues that Sparta emerged from an older Lakedaimonian cultural landscape, rather than being created from scratch by conquering warriors.

Lakedaimonians were the people associated with the region of Lakedaimon, or Laconia, the area around Sparta.

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At Aghios Vasileios, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a palace complex, frescoes, bronze swords and administrative records written in Linear B, the oldest written form of the Greek language.

Crucially, the study found that a major sanctuary called Amyklai remained active after the palace collapsed, and later became important to both Spartans and Lakedaimonians.

"The rise of Sparta deeply altered the picture," wrote Beck, a professor at the University of Münster.

"Yet Amyklai retained its quality as a prime location of Lakedaimonian legacies."

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The continuity of ritual activity there suggests older Lakedaimonian traditions survived into the period when Sparta was emerging, complicating the traditional story of conquest.

The study does not dispute Sparta's later reputation as a military power, but argues the city-state's origins were not just a simple story of conquest.

The findings come amid a wave of new discoveries shedding light on Ancient Greece.

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Earlier in 2026, officials announced the discovery of what may be the oldest wooden tools , dating back hundreds of thousands of years.

The tools were found in the Megalopolis basin, a low-lying valley in southern Greece's Peloponnese peninsula.

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