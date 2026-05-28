Nearly 100 years later, beloved amusement park still refuses to charge admission

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In an era of pricey theme parks and gated admission, one Pennsylvania amusement park is still letting guests in for free.

Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, has been admission-free since it opened nearly a century ago.

Knoebels opened its doors on July 4, 1926 — and will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, as the nation celebrates America's semiquincentennial.

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Many of the earliest amusement parks in the late 19th and early 20th centuries operated without admission fees, especially so-called "trolley parks," which made money from charging guests for rides, food and drink.

Park owner Brian Knoebel, 52, recently told PA Local he had to "had to pinky-swear" to never change the free-admission model.

"It's who we are," he said. "It’s that traditional park."

Knoebel said he recognizes that grandparents "get more satisfaction out of watching their grandkids ride the rides than they do themselves."

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"And Grandma and Grandpa are on a limited income," he said. "So they don’t pay to park. We don’t force you to buy food in the park — if you want to bring a picnic lunch, then bring a picnic lunch."

Knoebel, who said his ancestors came to America from Germany and worked as lumberers, said the amusement park began as a modest venture.

"After church on Sunday, they’d come down and park their horse and buggy off to the side, and frolic in the stream and have a little picnic," he told PA Local.

"My great-grandfather would feed and stable your horses for, I believe, a quarter."

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Knoebel added, "Little by little, he started building some picnic tables and park benches, and on July 4, 1926, we opened a swimming pool, a restaurant — appropriately named 'The Restaurant' — and we rented a steam-powered carousel."

Despite the park's growth, Knoebel said its old-fashioned atmosphere has remained intact, including the canopy of trees, shaded walkways, creekside seating and classic attractions.

"How has it changed? We started with one ride, and one food stand, and the pool," he said.

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"We now have 60 rides, I believe 38 food stands, 24 games, and water slides. ... Quarter-mile down the road, we own the 18-hole golf course, complete with a bar and tavern."

Overall, Knoebel said that he and his family "absolutely know our brand."

"We know our fans," he said.

"And that throwback amusement park from yesteryear is exactly who we continue to be," he added.

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"We don’t have roller coasters that reach the clouds. We have rides for thrill seekers … but, of course, we have more traditional rides."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Knoebels Amusement Park for further comment.

Knoebels is the largest free-admission park in the United States. "Knoebels does not have a gate, and you only pay for what you want once you are at the park," the venue says on its website.