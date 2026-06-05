Popular cruise line’s bikini crackdown could surprise passengers at island ports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carnival Cruise Line is cracking down on bikini wearing at a popular South Pacific destination, reminding passengers that local dress code expectations may be stricter than what is typically allowed onboard.

Guests aboard Carnival Splendor received a notice ahead of the ship's stop in Lifou, an island in New Caledonia, advising travelers to follow local customs and dress conservatively while ashore, according to the blog Cruise Hive.

The reminder was issued before the ship's June 2 visit to the island as part of an eight-night sailing from Sydney.

BEACH TOWN CRACKS DOWN ON HALF-NAKED TOURISTS WITH HEFTY FINES FOR INAPPROPRIATE ATTIRE

Passengers were advised to avoid wearing G-strings, thongs, monokinis and mankinis while visiting the island. Topless sunbathing is also prohibited, the publication noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for comment.

The dress code applies not only to beaches, but also to public areas such as markets, churches and community gathering spaces.

The swimwear crackdown reflects guidance that Carnival already shares with guests on its website.

"We kindly ask guests to respect the local culture and rules in the ports we visit," Carnival states in its dress code guidelines.

CRUISE PASSENGERS BLAST NEW DINING DRESS CODE ON MAJOR CRUISE LINE

The cruise line specifically identifies Lifou as a destination in which local customs call for more conservative attire.

"Some destinations, such as Lifou, which is a tribal island, are populated by proud indigenous people whose culture is based on respect, and in many cases are highly religious," Carnival states.

"The communities in these locations also request visitors to wear traditional one-piece or full-piece swimsuits and refrain from wearing bikini or monokini-type swimsuits [while] at the beach," the website says.

Carnival reportedly warned that failing to respect local customs could affect future visits to the island.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Guests were reminded that noncompliance could jeopardize the cruise line's ability to continue including Lifou on future itineraries, Cruise Hive said.

The dress code reminder comes as cruise lines continue emphasizing destination-specific rules that may differ from onboard policies.

While Carnival generally allows casual resort wear during the day, guests are expected to ensure their clothing is respectful to fellow travelers and appropriate for the setting, according to its website.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Carnival's swimwear policies have long been a topic of discussion among passengers online.

"Wear what you want," one Reddit user wrote.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Another traveler argued that revealing swimwear is already common aboard many sailings, saying, "There [are] people wearing that type of swimwear on deck 24/7."

Others felt guests should be more mindful in family areas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Maybe wear it at adult-only excursions and the adult-only hot tub," one commenter suggested.

"Carnival is for families, and there are a lot of kids on these cruises."