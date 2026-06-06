Airline CEO who counted cards now bets premium perks can win over fliers

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United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has argued that travelers will pay more for a better overall flying experience, and United’s numbers suggest his theory is correct.

Years ago, Kirby was a serious and successful gambler who learned to count cards. He’s still banned from several casinos in Las Vegas, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Kirby has worked in the airline industry for decades and still approaches business decisions with a gambler’s mindset, according to the Journal. His strategy for United centers on investing in upgraded aircraft, more premium seating options, improved onboard internet (the company is partnering with Starklink), upgraded food and drink options and a useful mobile app that makes flying less stressful.

Kirby spent seven years as president of US Airways (2006–2013) before becoming president of American Airlines following its merger with US Airways in 2013. He later joined United Airlines as president in 2016 and became CEO in 2020.

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While American Airlines remains the nation's largest carrier by passenger volume, Delta has been at the top of industry rankings for years. Forbes Travel Guide named it the best U.S. airline in 2025, citing its food and drink offerings, customer service and complimentary Wi-Fi as reasons for the accolade. Forbes also bestowed Delta with several other "best of" awards for its perks, including some planes' memory-foam-padded recliners, flat-bed seating and toiletry kits.

The outlet also named Delta’s One Lounge at JFK Airport the "best U.S. Airline lounge" for its luxurious three-course meals, shower suites, relaxation pods with massage chairs and spa treatments.

The Wall Street Journal named Delta the best airline in the U.S. for four consecutive years (2021–2024), though it fell behind Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air in the Journal's 2025 rankings.

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In taking over United, Kirby announced the "United Next" growth strategy. At the time of its launch in 2021, the company announced in a press release that it would be purchasing 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft, "the largest combined order in the airline's history and the biggest by an individual carrier in the last decade."

The release also said the initiative included plans for a "nose-to-tail" retrofit of "100 percent of remaining mainline, narrow-body fleet to transform the customer experience and create a new signature interior – a roughly 75% increase in premium seats per North American departure, larger overhead bins, seatback entertainment in every seat and industry’s fastest available WiFi."

United touted "the best customer experience in the industry." The company’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Andrew Nocella, said the company would "offer the most premium seats in North America, taking a different, more customer-friendly approach."

"The more we invest, the more we win," Kirby told the Journal.

According to the publication, "United's stock has doubled since 2021, and together United and Delta accounted for more than 90 percent of U.S. airline industry profits last year."

Kirby wasn’t always so invested in providing customers with a premium experience, according to the Journal. At US Airways, he reportedly advocated for charging customers for water.

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"I can do 180 degrees in a second," Kirby said. "If the evidence changes, I can change my mind."

Several Reddit forums are dedicated to discussions comparing United and Delta. Many commentators contrasted the airlines’ credit card rewards and the likelihood of upgrades with each one.

"At the end of the day, they’re basically the top two airlines in the country," wrote one Redditor. "It’s entirely your taste... Many of my friends fly for Delta and absolutely love it. I can only say great things about both companies."

"I have good experiences with both and not so good to absolutely horrible with both," wrote another. "Air travel these days is a roll of the dice."

Kirby himself said he's been surprised at "how much difference you can make by investing in all of those things."

Kirby also said he did take inspiration from Delta, "But we long ago stopped copying them." He said he tells United executives, "Your job is wow," meaning he wants the company's initiatives to impress customers.

Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian said United copying his company is "smart."

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The Journal profile of Kirby said he is "audacious" with "grand ambitions." It noted that he publicly discussed the possibility of a merger with American Airlines, though President Trump said he didn’t like the idea of a merger between the two rivals.

"American's public comments make it clear that a merger like this is off the table for the foreseeable future," Kirby wrote in a release issued by United in April.

"I do think it's worth taking the time to describe in some more detail what this could have looked like," he added to the lengthy statement.

Delta and United will have plenty of opportunity to compete for passengers, it appears. Americans set a record for domestic air travel last year, as TSA screened 2.57 million more passengers in 2025 compared to 2024, FOX Business reported.

The Bureau of Transportation reported in May 2026 that aviation fuel in March was up 56.4 percent, consumption increased 19.5 percent, and fuel cost per gallon was up 30.9 percent compared to February 2026. Kirby said in a March interview with Bloomberg TV that ticket prices could consequently surge 15-20%.

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Fox News Digital reached out to United Airlines for comment.