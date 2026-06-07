Popular summer destination ravaged by Lyme disease bets on radical new solution

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Lyme disease has plagued Nantucket for decades, affecting residents and raising concerns for visitors exploring the island's beaches, trails and conservation land.

Researchers are now exploring whether mice could help slow the spread of the disease.

The project, known as Mice Against Ticks, is a collaboration involving researchers from MIT that aims to reduce Lyme disease by interrupting the cycle that allows ticks to become infected.

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Nantucket, located about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, has become a focal point for the effort because Lyme disease has had an outsized impact on the island.

Roughly 15% of residents have been affected by the illness, CBS News reported.

"The natural disaster in our area is not hurricanes, or tornadoes, or earthquakes; it is Lyme disease," MIT researcher Kevin Esvelt told the outlet.

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White-footed mice play a major role in the Lyme disease cycle. While people contract Lyme disease from infected ticks, ticks often become infected after feeding on mice that carry the bacteria.

Researchers hope that if mice can no longer pass Lyme disease to ticks, the number of infected ticks will decline over time.

The specially bred mice would carry protective antibodies from birth, helping shield them from Lyme disease and preventing them from spreading the bacteria to ticks, Mice Against Ticks said.

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While the island is best known as a summer getaway, attracting visitors with its beaches, historic downtown and outdoor recreation, health officials say tick-borne illnesses remain a persistent concern.

Nantucket has one of the highest incidence rates of tick-borne disease in the country and advises residents and visitors to focus on prevention, including using insect repellent, avoiding brushy areas and checking regularly for ticks, Nantucket Cottage Hospital notes on its website.

The proposal has generated discussion online.

Some commenters expressed support for exploring new ways to combat Lyme disease.

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"Having had Lyme disease twice, I thought 'what a cool idea,'" one Reddit user wrote.

Others said they were encouraged by the project's emphasis on community involvement and transparency.

Some, however, voiced caution about potential impacts on wildlife.

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"Mice are kinda the foundation of the food chain," one user wrote. "So tinkering with the food chain makes me a little cautious."