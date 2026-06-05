Americans warned popular travel routes this summer could carry crime and kidnapping risks

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The U.S. State Department has updated its travel advisory for Americans who are planning international trips this summer, including those expected to attend matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The updated advisory, issued May 29, applies to Mexico, one of three countries hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Canada.

The advisory remains at a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" warning, citing concerns about terrorism, crime and kidnapping.

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Mexico is set to host matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey during the tournament.

The advisory warns that in some areas, violent crime remains a concern, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, sexual assault and robbery.

It also notes that the U.S. government's ability to provide emergency assistance can be limited in certain regions, particularly in remote areas where emergency services may be unavailable.

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Risk levels vary significantly across the country.

Six states remain under a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Several additional states, including Baja California, Chihuahua, Guanajuato and Jalisco, are classified as Level 3, meaning Americans should reconsider travel.

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Among the World Cup host locations, Mexico City remains under a Level 2 advisory, while Nuevo León, home to Monterrey, is also listed as Level 2. Jalisco, where Guadalajara is located, is currently designated a Level 3 advisory.

The State Department advises travelers to avoid traveling between cities after dark, use dispatched taxis or app-based ride services and avoid traveling alone in remote areas.

Officials also urge travelers to comply with security checkpoints.

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"Fleeing or ignoring instructions can lead to you being hurt or killed," the advisory states.

Americans traveling abroad are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows the U.S. Embassy to provide security updates and contact travelers during emergencies.

The State Department also recommends reviewing local laws and customs, monitoring embassy alerts and purchasing travel insurance before departure.

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Officials encourage Americans planning to attend World Cup matches to review the latest guidance from the U.S. Embassy before traveling.