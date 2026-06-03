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Airlines

Unruly passengers could be banned for life from multiple airlines under new proposal

Officials expected to meet with airlines this month to discuss how shared database might operate

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Airline passengers who become abusive or disruptive during flights could soon face bans from multiple carriers under a new proposal being considered.

The plan would allow airlines in the U.K. to share information about problematic passengers — and potentially prevent those individuals from booking flights with other airlines, according to reporting by the BBC.

Currently, travelers banned by one airline can often simply book with another carrier.

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Government officials are expected to meet with airlines this month to discuss how a national database of disruptive passengers could operate, the same source reported.

The unusual proposal comes as airlines continue to deal with incidents involving intoxicated, aggressive or unruly passengers, particularly during busy travel periods.

Passengers seated inside an Iberia Airbus A340 aircraft cabin.

Disruptive airline passengers in certain locations could face bans across multiple carriers if a new proposal moves forward.  (iStock)

"Everyone should be able to enjoy a pint at the airport, but antisocial behavior on flights is totally unacceptable," a government source told the BBC.

The national database would be co-operatively managed by the government and the airline industry, the BBC said. 

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Not everyone is convinced such a proposal is the right solution.

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that significant questions remain about how such a system would work in practice.

Airbus A330-941 aircraft undergoing tests at Toulouse Blagnac airport

The proposal follows ongoing issues with intoxicated, aggressive and unruly passengers, especially during peak travel periods. (Urbanandsport/NurPhoto)

"Government coordination in creating a travel blacklist — which encourages one airline's ban to apply to several — raises huge due process concerns," Leff said.

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He noted that airlines may have different standards for banning passengers and different procedures for investigating onboard incidents.

"A dispute with a flight attendant about a carry-on bag in the overhead bin, and whether a passenger said something offensive or was misunderstood, can escalate," Leff said. 

"Who's going to determine who's problematic enough to get banned, and under what criteria?"

"The airline backs up their employee, and now it's no longer just a decision about whether to do business with one customer again, but whether that individual has a right to travel at all."

Leff also questioned whether the proposal would significantly reduce disruptive behavior.

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"It's often mental health or substance abuse that causes disruptive behavior [aboard a plane]," he said. 

"Ratcheting up the penalty, including lifetime travel bans, may not have much of an effect on someone in that condition. It also provides little role for recovery."

Passengers stowing carry-on luggage in overhead bins inside a crowded airplane cabin

Travel experts note that airlines may use different criteria for banning passengers and follow varying procedures when investigating onboard incidents. (iStock)

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian proposed a similar system in the United States in 2022 — but the idea never gained traction, Leff noted.

The proposal sparked debate online, with some travelers supporting tougher consequences for disruptive passengers.

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"Good, I don't want to fly with them either," one Reddit user wrote.

Another commenter called the proposal "a great idea," saying that passengers, airline employees and others involved in air travel would benefit from stronger measures against unruly travelers.

Passengers standing in line at an airport terminal with luggage

The proposal sparked online debate, with some travelers backing stricter penalties for disruptive passengers. (iStock)

Others questioned who would decide whether a passenger belongs on a nationwide ban list.

"Who's going to determine who's problematic enough to get banned, and under what criteria?" one user asked.

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Several commenters also raised concerns about due process — and whether airlines should have the power to effectively prevent someone from flying across multiple carriers.

"This is something that needs an impartial judge to decide on," another Reddit user wrote. "Not something an airline should decide on its own."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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