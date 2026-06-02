Cruise passenger hailed as hero after jumping into water to save 84-year-old man

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A Carnival Cruise Line passenger is being praised as a hero after jumping into the water to help an elderly man who fell from a pier during a cruise stop in Mexico.

The incident occurred May 19 while Carnival Jubilee was docked in Costa Maya.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital, saying an elderly guest fell into the water while returning to the ship.

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"Our security team responded immediately, and the guest was safely recovered and transported to the ship's medical center for care," the cruise line said in a statement.

"He debarked the ship in Galveston at the end of the cruise."

Video of the rescue later circulated on social media — showing a passenger identified only as Myron removing his shoes and jumping into the water after spotting the man struggling near the ship.

Myron's wife, Amy, said on social media the man was face down in the water when her husband sprang into action.

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Myron reached the man and kept him afloat until help arrived, the wife said.

"Without a moment's hesitation, my husband [leaped] into the water," she wrote in a TikTok post describing the rescue.

"He managed to grab hold of the elderly man, lift him onto his shoulder and cradle him safely until assistance arrived to lift them both out of the water," the wife, Amy, added.

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The rescue also drew praise on social media, with many users applauding Myron's quick actions and willingness to help a stranger.

"The right people are always exactly where they should be."

"The fact that he tried to walk off without any recognition just shows what an amazing human he is, humble and kind," one user wrote.

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Others described the cruiser as being in the right place at the right time.

One commenter wrote, "I'm a firm believer that the right people are always exactly where they should be."

"He's truly a hero," another user added. "Not many people would do what he did!"

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Amy later shared that the couple received recognition onboard, including commemorative pins, a complimentary dinner at the ship's steakhouse and a thank-you message from their stateroom attendant.