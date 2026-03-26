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Bars could stay open until near dawn in key state for America 250 as 'noise' warnings surface

40-day extension runs June 11-July 20 as Philadelphia prepares to host six World Cup matches

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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Ahead of the nationwide celebrations of America’s 250th birthday, one state is ensuring there's plenty of time to party.

Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1218 would allow bar owners to stay open and serve alcohol until 4 a.m. — two hours beyond the current cutoff — for a 40-day period.

Businesses can apply for a "Philadelphia 250 permit" by paying a $500 fee. If approved, the permit grants those businesses the right to have extended hours from June 11 through July 20.

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The bill describes "providing for Philadelphia 250 permits and further providing for special sporting event permits for public venue licensees; and, in distilleries, wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire and transporters for hire, further providing for limited distilleries and distilleries."

State Sen. Joe Picozzi, the Republican cosponsor of the bill, said in a statement to Fox News Digital the bill "will support our local businesses during America 250 celebrations in Philadelphia."

three people drinking at bar

"As the city prepares for a historic influx of visitors from around the country and world this year, we must ensure our local businesses feel the full economic impact of this momentous occasion," the bill's co-sponsor said. (iStock)

"As the city prepares for a historic influx of visitors from around the country and world this year, we must ensure our local businesses feel the full economic impact of this momentous occasion," Picozzi added.

"I’m pleased the Senate voted 49-1 on a bill that provides both opportunities and safeguards as we host fans from across the globe in June and July, while prioritizing our local small businesses and public safety."

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While the bipartisan bill passed the House, 176-23, and is ready to be signed into law by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, some members raised a few concerns.

"When FIFA comes to town, Philadelphia will be on the world stage," state Rep. MaryLouise Isaacson, a Democrat, wrote on X.

A photo of downtown Philadelphia

Philadelphia will be hosting six matches of the FIFA World Cup this summer.  (Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, a proposed 40-day extension allowing additional hours for bars to sell alcohol could bring noise to otherwise quiet neighborhoods," she added. 

"I welcome the event, but not the extension as it currently stands."

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Philadelphia will be hosting six FIFA World Cup matches with the first game set for Sunday, June 14, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The World Cup is expected to bring in $770 million to the Keystone State.

Philadelphia

This year's World Cup is expected to bring $770 million to the Keystone State. (Fox News)

Philadelphia restaurateur Teddy Sourias owns various bars in the city. 

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He told the Philly Voice the occasion presents a unique opportunity.

"Uptown Beer Garden is set up just for that because we have essentially built a mobile jumbotron for outside," Sourias said.

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"There's TVs everywhere. ... We'll get creative, if this all works out, to push it at each location." 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

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