Former Disney star reveals her 'genius hack' for cooling down on delayed flight

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Former Disney Channel star Leigh-Allyn Baker posted a very talkable video recently showing how she soaked her feet in a cup of ice water while stuck on a delayed airplane — prompting numerous reactions, including many positive ones.

Best known for playing Amy Duncan on Disney Channel's "Good Luck Charlie," Baker shared the video after her flight sat on the runway for roughly two hours with apparently little air conditioning.

"SOS. Stuck on a plane, sitting on the runway, for TWO HOURS," Baker wrote in the video's caption.

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"Almost no A/C! This and menopause are NOT a good combination," she also wrote.

"So I decided to pretend it was just a day to dip my toes in the pool to cool off. This is survival, guys. Don’t judge."

Baker told Fox News Digital the cooling method was born out of necessity during the lengthy delay.

The actress said that while filming Christmas movies during the summer, she learned ice can be an effective way to cool down.

"My feet were on fire," Baker said. "And imagining a day at a tiny pool seemed nice … and hilarious."

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Rather than complain about the situation, Baker said she decided to have some fun with it.

"I could whine and complain about it, or I could get creative, make light of the situation and spread some laughter," she said.

Baker also said she believes the post resonated with many followers because it showed an imperfect moment.

"I believe the world is craving authenticity," she said. "Imperfection is refreshing in a social media climate that just pushes perfect lives and perfect moments."

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She added that fellow passengers in her row found her stunt amusing.

"My row mates couldn’t stop laughing," Baker said.

The clip quickly drew mixed reactions online, with some viewers calling the move creative and relatable. Others said they felt it was unsanitary.

After posting the video, Baker clarified in the comments section that her feet had not touched the airplane floor.

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"For the record ... my feet never touched the airplane floor," she wrote in the comments section. "They went straight from my shoes to the pool."

Diane Gottsman, a Texas-based etiquette expert who was not present on the flight, told Fox News Digital that passengers should remain mindful of how their behavior affects those around them, particularly in confined spaces.

"As in every public space, we all have a responsibility to be aware of our surroundings and show respect for those standing, walking, or seated around us," Gottsman said.

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She added that airplanes can already be stressful environments for both passengers and crew members.

"Placing your feet in shared areas, or using drinking cups as a spa treatment on a flight, is simply asking for negative feedback," Gottsman said.

Many social media users disagreed with that — calling the move "brilliant" and "creative."

"Hey, if it works, that’s what counts! Making note of this hack."

"This is so Amy Duncan and I love it," one commenter wrote, referencing Baker's "Good Luck Charlie" character.

Another commenter said the idea was "actually genius."

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A third wrote, "Do what you gotta do to stay cool!!"

Another person wrote, "Hey, if it works, that’s what counts! Making note of this hack."

Still another chimed in, "I’m stealing that idea for my next trip!"

"I love this so much! You are amazing," a fan gushed.

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Others questioned whether the foot soak was appropriate in a confined public space.

A commenter said, "I hope you know the girl sitting next to you."