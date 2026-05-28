Beloved theme park to close for good, ending nearly 50 years of family memories

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Washingtonians are already mourning the impending loss of a beloved theme and water park, with many residents still in disbelief months after the closure was announced.

Wild Waves Theme Park, located in Federal Way, Washington, announced last year it would close at the end of the 2026 season.

The park's final day is scheduled for Nov. 1. Months ahead of the closure, residents are heralding the end of an era.

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Commenters have been weighing in on Wild Waves' recent Facebook posts and hoping the park can still be salvaged.

"I hope we can find a new owner to help save the park," one Facebook user wrote recently.

"Shouldn't be closing. ... The majority of people want it to remain," another person said.

"We don't want it to close," a third user wrote. "I do hope there [is] a buyer real quick."

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Still another user wrote, "Lots of fond memories to remember. Such a fun place to go. ... Sad to see it closing down permanently."

The park features an array of water rides and multiple roller coasters, including its signature wooden roller coaster, Timberhawk: Ride of Prey, according to its website.

In November, Wild Waves' operator, Premier Parks, announced it would be shutting down permanently, citing mounting financial losses following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thankful for our guests, team members and the community of Federal Way."

"We are thankful for our guests, team members and the community of Federal Way for supporting Wild Waves and creating so many thrills and great memories with families and friends," Kieran Burke, president and owner of Premier Parks, said in a statement.

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"Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season."

The park opened in 1977. It has since "welcomed millions of guests across the Pacific Northwest region, offering a unique combination of theme park thrills and refreshing water park fun," the company said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wild Waves for further comment.

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The future closure of Wild Waves comes as some other theme parks across the U.S. revamp or close longtime attractions.

Many theme park fans complain that popular parks are dismantling attractions they view as nostalgic.

In May, Universal Orlando began demolishing portions of its decades-old Lost Continent area at Islands of Adventure, prompting emotional reactions from longtime fans.

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In April, Walt Disney World began replacing some longtime Frontierland attractions as part of a major expansion project.