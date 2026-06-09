Major cruise line limits fan-favorite trend after passengers say it's gotten 'out of hand'

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Decorating a Disney Cruise Line cabin door may be a time-honored tradition — but many travelers now say the decor has gotten "out of hand" as streamers, photos and signs often extend into the hallway and onto the ceilings.

Citing the importance of guest safety, Disney Cruise Line is updating its decoration policy. The net result? The door is fine; the hallway and ceiling are not.

"You are welcome to personalize your stateroom door with a tasteful magnetic sign for a celebration — or simply to add a touch of fun!" the cruise line says on the "frequently asked questions" portion of its website.

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However, "decorations should only be placed on doors and are not permitted on corridor walls or ceilings," the website says.

A Disney spokesperson told Fox News Digital the cabin door decorations are here to stay.

Door decorating is especially popular on Disney cruises because of the line’s family-heavy sailings and celebration culture.

Guests often mark birthdays, anniversaries, first cruises, honeymoons, family reunions and holidays with custom magnets, character-themed signs and personalized nameplates.

For many fans, the decorations also serve a practical purpose. Long corridors of nearly identical stateroom doors can be difficult to distinguish, so a small magnet or character display can make it easier to spot a room after a day at the pool or port.

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But critics say the tradition has drifted well beyond a simple magnet on the door.

Some travelers complain elaborate displays spill into shared passageways, creating visual clutter and, in some cases, potential obstacles for passengers using wheelchairs, scooters, strollers or other mobility devices.

The updated guidance highlights a broader tension across the cruise industry as lines try to balance traditions with safety.

On Disney Cruise ships, tape and adhesives are not allowed, as they may damage the door.

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Over-the-door organizers are also not permitted, as they can cause damage. Decorations with sound or video elements are not allowed.

Cruise passengers who damage doors will be charged $100 per incident to cover repairs, the company says.

Many Disney Cruise Line passengers are applauding the new decision.

"I love to decorate the door, but on our last cruise … some of the decorations were so extensive they made the hallways an obstacle course," one cruiser said on Reddit.

"It was a nightmare with the wheelchair trying not to get caught on stuff," the person added.

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Another agreed, saying, "I appreciate people’s creativity, but only to a certain extent. The people who do full-blown displays, including a gallery wall of photos from prior cruises, are out of their minds."

The same cruiser added, "It’s getting out of hand and into fire hazard territory with some of these extensive displays."

"We did a Very Merrytime last year and were amazed at how many people took over the entire wall next to their door," a traveler chimed in.

After seeing a photo of hall decorations, another Reddit user said, "This is absolute insanity."

Still, there are some who believe more is more.

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"My daughters are determined to decorate our cruise cabin door like a castle for our upcoming cruise," a Disney cruiser wrote on Reddit a few months ago.

"[I] saw everything from mini half-mailboxes that were magnetic to streamers to LED lights ... I wish I took pictures," another responded.

Debates over cabin door decorations are nothing new.

Recently, booked passengers on Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas received an official notice outlining guidelines for cabin door decorations, according to the Cruise Hive blog.

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The policy prohibits "placing materials anywhere on the interior of the ship (including stateroom doors, along corridors, etc.)."

Many cruise operators argue the practice creates safety issues .

Chief among the concerns is the threat of fire.

Cruise ship doors and walls are designed with strict fire-safety ratings.

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Carnival Cruise Line's website says that "decorations may consist only of fire retardant materials" — and adds that "no string lights of any kind are allowed."

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.