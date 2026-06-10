Tourist breaches safety barrier at world’s largest waterfall system to recover cellphone

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A tourist was caught on video climbing into the waters above Iguazu Falls after dropping a cellphone near one of South America's most famous natural attractions.

The incident occurred Saturday on the Brazilian side of the falls in Foz do Iguaçu, according to news agency Jam Press.

Video recorded by other visitors showed the man climbing over a safety barrier and lowering himself into the river in an attempt to recover the device.

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The stunt took place just yards from the waterfalls, where fast-moving water rushes toward steep drops.

The man managed to retrieve the phone and climb back onto the walkway without being injured.

The visitor was later confronted by firefighters stationed at the attraction and escorted from the site, the agency reported.

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Iguazu Falls, which spans the border between Brazil and Argentina, is one of South America's most popular tourist attractions.

The attraction drew an estimated 1.5 million visitors last year, according to Travel and World Tour.

Officials prohibit visitors from crossing, climbing or sitting on safety barriers on both sides of the falls, Jam Press noted.

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Visitors who drop personal belongings into the water are instructed to notify onsite emergency personnel, who can determine whether recovery is possible, according to Urbia Cataratas, which manages the Brazilian side of the attraction.

The latest incident is one of several risky encounters reported at Iguazu Falls this year, the agency said.

In January, a tourist on the Argentine side of the falls reportedly crossed protective barriers near the Devil's Throat viewpoint to retrieve a hat that had blown away.

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The individual walked near the edge of the falls before returning safely to the viewing platforms, reports said.

A month later, visitors recorded a man lifting a baby over safety barriers near the same viewpoint while another person took photographs nearby, according to reports.

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The incidents have sparked renewed concerns about visitor safety at one of the world's most powerful waterfall systems.