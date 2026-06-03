Popular amusement park bans guest for life after roller coaster stunt viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A YouTuber has been banned for life from visiting all Six Flags parks after posting a viral video that appeared to show him eating chicken nuggets while riding one of the country's most famous roller coasters.

The video, uploaded in May by content creator Allen Ferrell, shows him attempting to eat McDonald's chicken nuggets while riding Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

The stunt quickly gained attention online, generating hundreds of thousands of views and prompting a response from park officials.

MCDONALD'S MCNUGGET CAVIAR SELLS OUT IN MINUTES AS CONTENT CREATOR CALLS COMBO 'RIDICULOUS, BUT IT WORKS'

Six Flags confirmed to Fox News Digital that Ferrell has been permanently banned from all Six Flags properties.

The company said food and other loose items are prohibited on rides because they can create safety hazards.

"Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior," a Six Flags spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ferrell has more than 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. He is known for posting challenge videos in which he attempts unusual dares and stunts.

In the roller coaster video, he is seen concealing a box of chicken nuggets before entering the park and later boarding Millennium Force.

Once seated, Ferrell can be seen beginning to eat as the ride climbs and descends its first hill.

At one point during the ride, he calls for dipping sauce, which is handed to him by a friend seated nearby.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

After the ride ended, Ferrell said he managed to eat seven of the 10 nuggets.

"Safety is a cornerstone of our business."

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many viewers laughing at the unusual challenge.

"Somebody 100% got hit in the face with that sauce," one commenter wrote.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Enjoy that lifetime ban!" one user wrote.

Yet another person added, "How to get banned 101."

The viral clip was not the first time Ferrell posted footage of himself eating on Millennium Force.

A separate video uploaded in 2023 showed him eating a McDonald's sandwich while riding the roller coaster.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It has since amassed more than 5 million views.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ferrell for further comment.