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Theme Parks

Popular amusement park bans guest for life after roller coaster stunt viral video

Content creator with 1.8M subscribers shared video of himself taking McDonald's food into Cedar Point

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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A YouTuber has been banned for life from visiting all Six Flags parks after posting a viral video that appeared to show him eating chicken nuggets while riding one of the country's most famous roller coasters.

The video, uploaded in May by content creator Allen Ferrell, shows him attempting to eat McDonald's chicken nuggets while riding Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

The stunt quickly gained attention online, generating hundreds of thousands of views and prompting a response from park officials.

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Six Flags confirmed to Fox News Digital that Ferrell has been permanently banned from all Six Flags properties.

The company said food and other loose items are prohibited on rides because they can create safety hazards.

A sign welcoming visitors at the entrance of Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California

A YouTuber has received a lifetime ban from all Six Flags parks after sharing a viral video that showed him eating chicken nuggets while riding a roller coaster. (Valerie Macon/AFP)

"Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior," a Six Flags spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life."

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Ferrell has more than 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. He is known for posting challenge videos in which he attempts unusual dares and stunts.

In the roller coaster video, he is seen concealing a box of chicken nuggets before entering the park and later boarding Millennium Force.

Aerial view of roller coasters at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California

Six Flags said guests who break the park’s Code of Conduct are not welcome. The venue confirmed the visitor has been permanently banned from all Six Flags locations. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Once seated, Ferrell can be seen beginning to eat as the ride climbs and descends its first hill. 

At one point during the ride, he calls for dipping sauce, which is handed to him by a friend seated nearby.

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After the ride ended, Ferrell said he managed to eat seven of the 10 nuggets.

"Safety is a cornerstone of our business."

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many viewers laughing at the unusual challenge.

"Somebody 100% got hit in the face with that sauce," one commenter wrote.

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"Enjoy that lifetime ban!" one user wrote.

Yet another person added, "How to get banned 101."

People riding Wonder Woman Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia California

The video drew widespread reactions online, with many viewers finding the unusual stunt amusing (not pictured). (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News)

The viral clip was not the first time Ferrell posted footage of himself eating on Millennium Force.

A separate video uploaded in 2023 showed him eating a McDonald's sandwich while riding the roller coaster. 

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It has since amassed more than 5 million views.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ferrell for further comment.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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