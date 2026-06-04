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Military veteran’s painful walk across airport tarmac sparks strangers to raise over $135K

Fundraiser aims to cover veteran's medical expenses and daily living costs

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Published | Updated
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Viral tarmac video helps Navy veteran top $135K in donations after online outpouring Video

Viral tarmac video helps Navy veteran top $135K in donations after online outpouring

A video showing an airport fueler working through severe knee pain sparked a six-figure fundraising effort from strangers moved by his story and service.

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A viral video showing an airport worker and military veteran struggling to walk across a California tarmac has inspired thousands of strangers to donate more than $135,000 to help cover the man's medical expenses and daily living costs.

The footage, recorded at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, has been viewed nearly 6 million times on TikTok and sparked an outpouring of support online.

Passenger Lacinda Thackeray said she filmed the worker after noticing he appeared to be in significant pain while performing his duties.

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"Watching him work so hard — he could barely move — truly broke my heart," Thackeray said.

"I know there has to be a way we can help him retire."

John Wayne Airport terminal building in Santa Ana California

A viral video of a worker at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, led strangers to donate more than $135,000 for his medical expenses and living expenses. (iStock)

The worker was later identified as James Blair, a U.S. Navy veteran who spent a decade working as an aircraft mechanic before beginning a career refueling planes.

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Years of physically demanding work have taken a toll on his body, particularly his knees, Blair told CBS News.

Despite the chronic pain, he continued working while also helping care for his 90-year-old mother, who is receiving hospice care.

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The worker, pictured at left walking across the tarmac, was later identified as James Blair, a U.S. Navy veteran who spent a decade as an aircraft mechanic before beginning a career refueling planes. (TikTok/@boymom692)

After the video was shared online, viewers began donating money to help Blair with his medical expenses and other needs.

The fundraiser has since surpassed $135,000 toward a goal of $200,000.

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"When I first saw the video and the money started going up, I started laughing," Blair told the outlet. "I’ve been doing this job for 20 years, and I just didn’t think anybody actually cared."

Blair said the donations have been life-changing for him and will help ease some of the financial burden associated with his medical challenges.

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The video's comments section quickly filled with messages of support from people who knew Blair and strangers who were moved by his story.

Several commenters described him as a hardworking employee who had spent years putting others before himself.

Copa Airlines aircrafts parked on the tarmac at Tocumen International Airport

Blair (not pictured) said the donations have been transformative, helping relieve the financial strain of his health issues, while the video drew an outpouring of support from friends and strangers. (Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

"That’s my coworker James," one user wrote. "I have been working alongside him for five years now and talking to him is the best part of my shift."

Others pointed to Blair's military service and decades of work at the airport, saying he deserved the support he was receiving.

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"Our vets deserve so much better," one user wrote.

Many commenters also celebrated the success of the fundraiser, with one writing, "This is how we honor our veterans."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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