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USPS reveals shocking number of dog attacks on mail carriers, issues urgent warning to pet owners

Los Angeles recorded highest number of reported attacks on mail carriers, with 70 incidents

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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More than 5,200 mail carriers attacked by dogs as USPS issues warning Video

More than 5,200 mail carriers attacked by dogs as USPS issues warning

USPS officials are urging Americans to secure their pets during deliveries after more than 5,200 dog attacks on mail carriers were reported nationwide last year.

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The United States Postal Service (USPS) is issuing an urgent warning to Americans to keep their dogs secured during mail deliveries after more than 5,200 postal workers were attacked by canines last year.

The warning comes as the USPS kicks off its annual Dog Bite Awareness campaign, a month-long June initiative aimed at reducing attacks on mail carriers and promoting responsible pet ownership.

"Every single day, our postal employees serve their communities across dynamic, fast-changing environments," Leeann Theriault, employee safety and health awareness manager for USPS, said in a statement.

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"Preventing dog-related incidents requires constant, shared vigilance."

Even dogs that are typically calm and well-behaved, the USPS said, can react unpredictably when they feel threatened or become protective of their territory.

USPS mail carrier waving from a mail delivery van window in a residential neighborhood

The USPS is urging Americans to restrain their dogs during mail deliveries following more than 5,200 dog attacks on postal workers last year. (iStock)

The agency is urging pet owners to secure dogs before opening their doors.

They should also keep animals leashed during delivery hours and avoid accepting mail directly from carriers while pets are nearby.

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Postal officials also warned that dog attacks can carry significant financial consequences for owners — including medical expenses, lost wages, replacement costs and other damages.

The agency highlighted the experience of San Antonio letter carrier Fiona Hudson as an example of the dangers mail carriers can face on the job.

USPS mailman Mike Micali looking at a barking dog in a window

The new warning for Americans comes as the USPS launches a month-long effort focused on preventing dog attacks on mail carriers and encouraging responsible pet ownership. (Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg)

"I was walking my route when a dog jumped the fence and lunged at me," Hudson said in a statement.

"I was rushed to the hospital bleeding, with a broken bone, a severe arm sprain and was barely able to move," she also said.

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"While my physical wounds have healed, the trauma of that vicious attack stays with me."

Hudson urged customers to take responsibility for securing their pets during delivery hours.

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The USPS noted that failing to do so can have consequences for mail service.

"When a carrier feels unsafe because of a roaming dog, mail service can be temporarily suspended," USPS said.

Female delivery person handling a package at a residence

Officials are urging customers to make sure their pets are safely secured during mail delivery hours, noting that a failure to do so can disrupt mail service. (iStock)

In some cases, residents may be required to pick up their mail at a local post office until the situation is resolved. 

If a dangerous dog issue persists, homeowners could be required to rent a post office box to continue receiving mail.

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"If a dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner's neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s post office," the USPS says on its website. 

The city of Los Angeles recorded the highest number of reported dog attacks on mail carriers last year, with 70 incidents, according to USPS data.

An attack dog

Los Angeles had the highest number of reported dog attacks on mail carriers last year, with 70 incidents, according to USPS data. (iStock)

Dallas ranked second with 50 incidents — followed by Denver with 45, Houston with 44 and Chicago with 43.

Fox News Digital reached out to the USPS for further comment.

"The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority," the USPS says. 

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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