USPS reveals shocking number of dog attacks on mail carriers, issues urgent warning to pet owners

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The United States Postal Service (USPS) is issuing an urgent warning to Americans to keep their dogs secured during mail deliveries after more than 5,200 postal workers were attacked by canines last year.

The warning comes as the USPS kicks off its annual Dog Bite Awareness campaign, a month-long June initiative aimed at reducing attacks on mail carriers and promoting responsible pet ownership.

"Every single day, our postal employees serve their communities across dynamic, fast-changing environments," Leeann Theriault, employee safety and health awareness manager for USPS, said in a statement.

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"Preventing dog-related incidents requires constant, shared vigilance."

Even dogs that are typically calm and well-behaved, the USPS said, can react unpredictably when they feel threatened or become protective of their territory.

The agency is urging pet owners to secure dogs before opening their doors.

They should also keep animals leashed during delivery hours and avoid accepting mail directly from carriers while pets are nearby.

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Postal officials also warned that dog attacks can carry significant financial consequences for owners — including medical expenses, lost wages, replacement costs and other damages.

The agency highlighted the experience of San Antonio letter carrier Fiona Hudson as an example of the dangers mail carriers can face on the job.

"I was walking my route when a dog jumped the fence and lunged at me," Hudson said in a statement.

"I was rushed to the hospital bleeding, with a broken bone, a severe arm sprain and was barely able to move," she also said.

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"While my physical wounds have healed, the trauma of that vicious attack stays with me."

Hudson urged customers to take responsibility for securing their pets during delivery hours.

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The USPS noted that failing to do so can have consequences for mail service.

"When a carrier feels unsafe because of a roaming dog, mail service can be temporarily suspended," USPS said.

In some cases, residents may be required to pick up their mail at a local post office until the situation is resolved.

If a dangerous dog issue persists, homeowners could be required to rent a post office box to continue receiving mail.

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"If a dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner's neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s post office," the USPS says on its website.

The city of Los Angeles recorded the highest number of reported dog attacks on mail carriers last year, with 70 incidents, according to USPS data.

Dallas ranked second with 50 incidents — followed by Denver with 45, Houston with 44 and Chicago with 43.

Fox News Digital reached out to the USPS for further comment.

"The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority," the USPS says.