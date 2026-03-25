America 250 organizers unveil sweeping plans for the country's historic birthday celebration

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Organizers for the America 250 celebration touted a slew of plans to commemorate the country’s historic anniversary on July 4, detailing the programs in the works and hinting that more information would become publicly available in the coming weeks.

Rosie Rios, former U.S. Treasurer and chairwoman of America 250, said the festivities themselves would begin on July 3 and extend into July 4.

"We are doing the first-ever ball drop in the history of Times Square outside of New Year's Eve. This will happen on July 3," Rios said.

But Rios also described how America 250’s planning hoped to go farther than a single event, framing their efforts as a cultural moment that would reframe the traditions around Independence Day.

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Among other smaller items, Rios announced organizers would compile "America’s soundtrack," a combination of the country’s most iconic music put together by Emilio Estefan, a 19-time Grammy Awards winner. It would include a time capsule set to be opened in another 250 years. And it would attempt to foster a sense of generosity around July 4 that would extend to future years.

"Over the past two years, we’ve already launched incredibly national, values-based programs that will extend long after the fireworks fade on July 4," Rios said.

For the July 4 events themselves, Rios said organizers hoped to pull off a kind of decentralized celebration.

Organizers stressed the cultural and organic nature of their plans, outlining designs they hoped would be remembered for generations — but also a hope that those plans would meld with existing Independence Day celebrations across the country.

America 250 is partnering with local events across the country to create American "block parties," which will act as nodes for the celebration.

"On July 4 is the launch of America's Block Party. Think about this, I wouldn't call them viewing parties because I don't think that does it justice. These are interactive experiences all across the country," Rios said.

So far, the organization has announced two key partnerships: Milwaukee Summerfest, a music festival in Wisconsin, and the Fort Campbell Festival, an annual carnival-like event in Kentucky.

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The organizers said other cities had approached them about potentially being a part of the designs but did not detail what other locations or how many might participate.

"I can't tell you what it's going to look like, but I know what it is going to feel like. It's going to be organic," Rios said.

Rios explained that while America 250 is cooperating with plans for the event in Washington, D.C., the Trump Administration is spearheading efforts there for the parade and other festivities at the White House.

More broadly, Rios said they hope to introduce a tradition of generosity and charity to the July 4 holiday.

"We wanna make July Fourth the largest day of charitable contributions ever recorded in our country," Rios said. "The point of this initiative that we're calling Giving Forth is to make July 4th the new day for giving back."

"We believe that this is possible."

And following July 4 itself, she described hopes that July 5 would also take on special meaning.

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"After the fireworks, this is where the rest of the work also begins. We're calling Sunday, July 5, our Day of Reflection. The Day of Reflection can mean many different things to many different people," Rios said.

"For some people on that Sunday, July 5, it could be a day of prayer. For some others, for example, there are many states that are actually trying to plan community potlucks. I love that idea."